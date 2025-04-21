G42 Unveils AI Talent Report: What AI Experts Want From Employers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New research offers rare insights into the mindset of high-demand AI professionals across the US talent market, revealing what drives their career decisions, relocation choices, and professional satisfaction.

ABU DHABI, UAE – G42, the UAE-based global technology group, released a report in collaboration with Semafor titled“What AI Experts Want from Their Employers.” The study sheds light on what motivates the world's most sought-after AI professionals and what employers must offer to attract and retain them in an increasingly competitive global talent market.

Drawing on insights from 750 AI specialists across leading talent hubs, the report explores critical decision-making drivers, including job satisfaction, career advancement, compensation, and the growing importance of flexible work environments and advanced AI infrastructure.

The findings, part of which are highlighted below, can inform workforce development policies and shape recruitment strategies for organizations worldwide looking to attract top AI talent.



What They Value Most: Compensation (68% important vs. 43% satisfied), job security (70% vs. 48%), and work-life balance (67% vs. 48%) were top concerns. Key offer drivers include salary/bonuses, access to advanced AI projects, and comprehensive benefits packages.

Skills That Stand Out: Deep learning, data engineering, and programming lead across experience levels. Senior professionals emphasize machine learning specialization, while implementation experts value cybersecurity and intellectual curiosity.

Different Roles, Different Priorities: Research-focused AI professionals seek autonomy and global exposure; implementation specialists are drawn to competitive salaries, rapid career growth, and a commitment to ethical AI.

Hierarchy and Hybrid Work: 70% of associate-level respondents prioritize hybrid work models compared to 53% of team leaders. Experience Matters: Senior professionals are drawn to leadership roles, sustainability-focused projects, and long-term impact. Junior talent seeks flexibility, hands-on learning, and fast-tracked career progression.

Key Findings from the Report Include:

Maymee Kurian, Group Human Capital and Culture Officer at G42, said:“This report reinforces what we see every day: that attracting and retaining AI talent goes far beyond compensation, it's about purpose, opportunity, and impact. The most sought-after professionals today want to work on cutting-edge projects, in organizations that align with their values and offer room to grow and lead. As the global competition for AI talent intensifies, at G42 we're committed to building a workplace that not only meets those expectations but redefines them.”

With international collaborations with NVIDIA, AMD, Cerebras, Qualcomm, and OpenAI, and backed by a landmark US$1.5 billion investment from Microsoft in 2024, G42 is uniquely positioned to offer transformative, high-impact opportunities for the world's leading AI minds.

This reflects the UAE's position as a global AI leader, with PwC projecting the country to have the third-highest contribution of AI to national GDP by 2030 – a result of its strategic investments in sovereign AI infrastructure, forward-looking regulations, and effective public-private collaboration.

