403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G42 Unveils AI Talent Report: What AI Experts Want From Employers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New research offers rare insights into the mindset of high-demand AI professionals across the US talent market, revealing what drives their career decisions, relocation choices, and professional satisfaction.
ABU DHABI, UAE – G42, the UAE-based global technology group, released a report in collaboration with Semafor titled“What AI Experts Want from Their Employers.” The study sheds light on what motivates the world's most sought-after AI professionals and what employers must offer to attract and retain them in an increasingly competitive global talent market. Drawing on insights from 750 AI specialists across leading talent hubs, the report explores critical decision-making drivers, including job satisfaction, career advancement, compensation, and the growing importance of flexible work environments and advanced AI infrastructure. The findings, part of which are highlighted below, can inform workforce development policies and shape recruitment strategies for organizations worldwide looking to attract top AI talent. Key Findings from the Report Include:
ABU DHABI, UAE – G42, the UAE-based global technology group, released a report in collaboration with Semafor titled“What AI Experts Want from Their Employers.” The study sheds light on what motivates the world's most sought-after AI professionals and what employers must offer to attract and retain them in an increasingly competitive global talent market. Drawing on insights from 750 AI specialists across leading talent hubs, the report explores critical decision-making drivers, including job satisfaction, career advancement, compensation, and the growing importance of flexible work environments and advanced AI infrastructure. The findings, part of which are highlighted below, can inform workforce development policies and shape recruitment strategies for organizations worldwide looking to attract top AI talent. Key Findings from the Report Include:
-
What They Value Most: Compensation (68% important vs. 43% satisfied), job security (70% vs. 48%), and work-life balance (67% vs. 48%) were top concerns. Key offer drivers include salary/bonuses, access to advanced AI projects, and comprehensive benefits packages.
Skills That Stand Out: Deep learning, data engineering, and programming lead across experience levels. Senior professionals emphasize machine learning specialization, while implementation experts value cybersecurity and intellectual curiosity.
Different Roles, Different Priorities: Research-focused AI professionals seek autonomy and global exposure; implementation specialists are drawn to competitive salaries, rapid career growth, and a commitment to ethical AI.
Hierarchy and Hybrid Work: 70% of associate-level respondents prioritize hybrid work models compared to 53% of team leaders.
Experience Matters: Senior professionals are drawn to leadership roles, sustainability-focused projects, and long-term impact. Junior talent seeks flexibility, hands-on learning, and fast-tracked career progression.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment