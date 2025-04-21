Jewish Community Council Of Greater Coney Island Launch #Istandbyyou In Solidarity With Holocaust Survivors In Honor Of Yom Hashoah On April 23-24

Inspired by "Stand By You," an Original Song and Music Video Commissioned by JCCGCI and Performed by Hasidic Artist Shulem Lemmer will Raise Awareness about the Critical Care Services JCCGCI Provides to Holocaust Survivors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Yom HaShoah, the Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day honoring the memory of the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI) is raising awareness for the millions of victims and the tens of thousands of Holocaust Survivors still living through their #iStandByYou campaign.

JCCGCI worked with groundbreaking international singer Shulem Lemmer , the first born and raised Hasidic Jew to be signed to a major record deal with Universal Music Group, to release the original song and music video called "Stand by You " which features Holocaust Survivors and pays tribute to their legacies.

"I am honored to be a part of the #iStandByYou campaign and perform this beautiful song sending the message to the Holocaust Survivors that they are not forgotten and we will be there to support and stand by them," said Shulem Lemmer. "It is vital we continue to share their stories to ensure people everywhere understand survivors are still among us and their voices must be heard and their often desperate needs must be met."

People around the country will be joining together across social media to join in solidarity with Holocaust Survivors by posting the hashtag #iStandByYou for Yom HaShoah on April 23-24. To be part of the movement or learn more about it, email [email protected] .

"This Yom HaShoah, we want to start a conversation about the fact that there are more than 245,000 thousand Holocaust Survivors alive today, with 80,000 living in the the United States, and many of them frail and homebound who depend on our critical care services to live with dignity," said Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of JCCGCI. "We want to invite people to join us to let the world know about the survivors' legacy and resilience through this powerful song and video and share that message with the world though the #iStandByYou project."

The JCCGCI's Holocaust Survivor Support Services (HSSS) , one of the largest survivor support programs in the world which provides compassionate, holistic care and critical assistance to more than 4,000 Holocaust Survivors annually. Last year JCCGCI's Holocaust Survivor Support Services provided over 1.5 million hours of homecare.

A portion of the profits from song downloads will be donated to JCCGCI. Use this link to download the song and view the music video here. Join the movement by posting #iStandByYou this Yom HaShoah.

About the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI) and the Holocaust Survivor Support Services (HSSS)

The Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring stability and support for all New Yorkers, regardless of race, religion, or borough. Founded in 1973, JCCGCI operates on five key pillars of service: education, career, and community and senior support services. Additionally, the Nonprofit Help Desk service, which offers capacity-building resources to other organizations. JCCGCI's HSSS is one of the largest in the world, providing critical assistance to survivors throughout NYC including Homecare, Transportation, Case Management, Friendly Visiting, Medicaid Appeals, Socialization, and Home Delivered Meals. JCCGCI's HSSS provide specialized support and does its utmost to enable Holocaust survivors to continue to maintain their independence as long as possible and with dignity.

