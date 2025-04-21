Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Welcomes Back Sam Wholley As Managing Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm specializing in technology leadership, is pleased to announce that Sam Wholley has rejoined the firm as a Managing Partner. A seasoned operator, executive coach, and search professional, Sam returns to Riviera after four years as an Operating Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, where he advised portfolio companies on leadership, product strategy, and organizational design.

Wholley was previously with Riviera Partners for nearly a decade, where he played a pivotal role in helping to scale the firm's product and technical leadership practice and placing top talent at some of the world's most innovative companies. In his time away, Sam expanded his impact by formally coaching founders and executives-offering guidance to those navigating both the strategic and human complexities of building transformative companies.

“Sam embodies the core values that have defined Riviera for over two decades-grit, empathy, pride, and transparency,” said Ali Behnam , Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Riviera Partners.“His deep understanding of what great product and engineering leadership looks like, combined with his experience as a trusted advisor to growth-stage founders, makes him uniquely positioned to help our clients build high-performing teams in today's evolving market.”

Reflecting on his return, Wholley shared:“Several years ago, I began formally coaching founders and executives-it's been a deeply rewarding experience. One of the groups I advised was Riviera Partners, and I was able to see how the firm had grown and evolved. I'm excited to rejoin a team that shares my passion for helping companies and individuals reach their full potential, and to help define how product development organizations adapt and lead in the years to come.”

In his new role, Sam will focus on building executive teams across tech functions in early to growth-stage companies. His return further strengthens Riviera's mission to be the go-to partner for companies seeking world-class technical leadership.

