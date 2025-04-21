Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Backpack For Children (FJK-538)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new backpack with added features to increase safety for children and peace of mind for parents," said an inventor, from Belle Glade, Fla., "so I invented the BLIP. My design ensures parents know the location of their child. It also increases storage and organization for papers, your lunch, and other items."

The invention provides an improved backpack for children. In doing so, it enables the parent to track the location of the child if needed. It also offers a convenient way to store a lunch or snack items. As a result, it increases safety and organization. The invention features a fun and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-538, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

