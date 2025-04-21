Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hairstyling Appliance (FJK-523)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hair care appliance that would allow an individual to twist hair onto rollers in less time than when applying them manually," said an inventor, from Coral Springs, Fla., "so I invented the CURL TWIST DRILL. My design enables anyone to apply rollers to hair in a faster, more efficient manner."

The invention provides an automatic way to roll hair onto rollers of varying sizes. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of manually rolling hair. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also could help simplify the hairstyling routine. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women, hair salons, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-523, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

