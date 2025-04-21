2025 Annual Meeting Of The American College Of Clinical Pharmacology® - The Premier Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

"Leveraging Innovative Approaches to Transform Clinical Pharmacology"

ASHBURN, Va., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce its 2025 ACCP Annual Meeting, "Leveraging Innovative Approaches to Transform Clinical Pharmacology" which will be held on September 14th – 16th at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel in Phoenix, AZ. As one of the premier events in the field of clinical pharmacology, this meeting is a great opportunity for you to learn about the latest research and connect with colleagues from around the world. With a diverse range of Faculty Speakers and Symposia, there is something for everyone at this year's event.

Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2025, reserve your seat today .

Dr. Lorraine M. Rusch, 2025 Annual Meeting Program Committee Program Chair stated, "We are very excited to invite you to the 2025 ACCP Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ! It represents an exceptional opportunity to fully focus on the science of clinical pharmacology in an amazing environment of networking and connection, highlighting the latest approaches utilized across academia, medicine and industry. We are pleased to present an engaging and relevant scientific program toward "Leveraging Innovative Approaches to Transform Clinical Pharmacology."

The 3-day meeting includes:



14 Outstanding educational Symposia , including three Hot Topic Sessions and one Plenary Session

Pre-meeting Workshop on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Revolutionizing Clinical Pharmacology

Plenary Session: Optimization of Patient Outcomes Through Individualized Pharmacotherapy

Invited Keynote Volkmar Weissig, ScD, PhD , Professor of Pharmacology, Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences Midwestern Univ Coll of Pharmacy-Glendale

A series of exceptional events focused on Students, Trainees & Early-stage Professionals

2025 ACCP Recognition Award Winner presentations & interviews during Lunch & Awards Evening Receptions on Sunday & Monday where Attendees can socialize & network, explore scientific Posters and meet with our valued Exhibitors

ACCP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and offers CME & CPE Credits at no additional cost to Attendees.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

SOURCE American College of Clinical Pharmacology

