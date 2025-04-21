SAS Spotlighted On The CRN Big Data 100 List For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CRN's Big Data 100 list serves as an invaluable resource for the IT channel as it seeks exceptional products and services with which to build cutting-edge solutions that drive data-driven results for customers.

With decades of data and AI expertise, SAS empowers partners with a number of data management offerings and solutions. This includes SAS® Viya®, its cloud-native data and AI platform. Partners can deploy SAS technology to help their customers better manage their data, generate exceptional value and deliver real-world results across industries.

"With what feels like limitless data out in the world, our partners can use SAS technology to help their customers make sense of that data and turn it into insights they can trust," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "We're thrilled to be recognized again this year for working with channel partners to solve our customers' most pressing analytical challenges with data and AI."

"CRN's 2025 Big Data 100 list highlights companies at the cutting edge of data technologies that simultaneously demonstrate a strong commitment to delivering data-driven tools that improve business results for solution providers and their clients," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN. "Our congratulations go to these vendors that stand apart for data innovation that helps solution providers enhance their portfolios and drive business growth."

The 2025 Big Data 100 list is available online at crn/BigData100 .

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

