ADRENAL AWARENESS MONTH: Spotlight On Cushing Syndrome And The Hidden Epidemic Of Adrenal Disorders

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This April marks Adrenal Awareness Month, a time to bring national attention to adrenal gland disorders-a group of often-overlooked and under diagnosed diseases that can have serious, even life-threatening consequences if left untreated. At the forefront of these conditions is Cushing Syndrome, a hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure to high levels of cortisol.Cushing Syndrome can trigger rapid weight gain (especially in the face and torso), severe fatigue, high blood pressure, diabetes, muscle weakness, depression, and mood swings. These symptoms are often mistaken for other conditions, leaving many patients to suffer for years without an accurate diagnosis.“Cushing Syndrome is a life-changing disease that's frequently missed in traditional evaluations,” said Dr. Tobias Carling, endocrine surgeon and founder of the Carling Adrenal Center, the world's highest-volume center for adrenal surgery.“Adrenal disorders aren't rare-they're just rarely diagnosed.” Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. Together, they are the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.Cushing Syndrome, along with Conn's Syndrome (Primary Hyperaldosteronism) and Pheochromocytoma, make up the three primary adrenal disorders. These conditions stem from tumors in the adrenal glands, small glands that sit atop the kidneys and produce critical hormones that regulate blood pressure, metabolism, and stress responses.To support broader awareness and diagnosis, the Carling Adrenal Center has partnered with Any Lab Test Now , a nationwide direct-access testing provider, to offer affordable adrenal health panels at over 230 locations across the country.“We designed these tests to bridge the gap between symptoms and solutions,” said Dr. Carling.“People experiencing fatigue, high blood pressure, weight gain, or emotional changes need to know that an adrenal disorder might be the underlying cause-and now, they have a simple, affordable way to start the process of getting answers.”The new testing panels are modeled after the clinical evaluations used at the Carling Adrenal Center and provide a crucial entry point for those who may not yet have access to a specialist. They screen for the most common adrenal abnormalities and are helping to empower patients to take the first step in their diagnostic journey.“At Any Lab Test Now, we believe in empowering individuals with the tools to take control of their health,” said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now.“Our partnership with Dr. Carling makes it easier for people to access the hormone tests they need-especially when they suspect an adrenal imbalance but haven't found answers through traditional care.”Adrenal Awareness Month is a call to action: to recognize the signs, to advocate for better testing, and to understand that adrenal tumors and hormone imbalances can be treated-and often cured-with early detection and expert surgical care.For more information about adrenal health, Cushing Syndrome, and how to access testing, visit or .[Click here for a media kit including expert interviews, patient stories, and visuals.]About the Carling Adrenal CenterFounded by world-renowned endocrine surgeon Dr. Tobias Carling, the Carling Adrenal Center is the global leader in adrenal tumor surgery. After nearly two decades at Yale University, including seven years as Chief of Endocrine Surgery, Dr. Carling opened the Center in Tampa, Florida, performing more adrenal operations annually than any other hospital in the world. Learn more at or call (813) 972-0000.About Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, is the nation's premier facility dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. Learn more at .About ANY LAB TEST NOWFounded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOWis a direct-access lab testing company offering thousands of affordable and confidential lab tests to individuals and businesses across the U.S. With over 230 locations, the company makes vital health information more accessible and actionable. Learn more at .# # #

