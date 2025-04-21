403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the REIT's normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the Bid, the REIT may purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to a maximum of 1,227,090 trust units of the REIT. The Bid will become effecting on April 23, 2025 and terminate on April 22, 2026 or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of the REIT. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
shares are trading up $0.03 at $9.28.
shares are trading up $0.03 at $9.28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment