Absolutecare Expands Its Partnership With Caresource

Providing Innovative Value-Based Health Care for Dual-Eligible Members

COLUMBIA, Md., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare®, a value-based health care company, and CareSource Ohio are expanding their partnership to bring whole-person care to dual-eligible MyCare members who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. With a promise to go Beyond MedicineTM, AbsoluteCare delivers comprehensive care and support to vulnerable and chronically ill members.

Through a dedicated interdisciplinary care team, AbsoluteCare addresses chronic medical conditions like congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease (CKD) or diabetes, as well as acute medical needs like flu, falls, infections and more. They integrate behavioral health care into their model, including substance use disorder support, as well as an intense focus on addressing social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges. They reach members where they are, whether the member prefers care and support inside an AbsoluteCare center or delivered to them at home. AbsoluteCare's teammates are passionate about establishing relationships and building the trust needed to engage members in their health.

With a promise to go Beyond MedicineTM, AbsoluteCare delivers whole-person care to chronically ill members.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with AbsoluteCare to bring its innovative care model to more members in Ohio," said Deirdra Yocum, Interim President, CareSource Ohio. "CareSource provides comprehensive, coordinated care that addresses all aspects of our members' health and well-being. This collaboration aligns us to the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid through services that proactively meet members' needs and improve their health outcomes."

AbsoluteCare's clinical care model aligns with CareSource Ohio's vision to transform lives through innovative health care programs to include not only the treatment of medical conditions but also address the daily challenges members face, including homelessness, food insecurity, transportation, inequities in access to care and more.

"AbsoluteCare and CareSource's vision could not be more similar," said Mike Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare. "By expanding our already successful partnership to serve Ohio's most vulnerable dual-eligible members, we can help to address health inequity and restore our neighbors to their full health."

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care. For more information, visit us at , or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated health care provider. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit .

