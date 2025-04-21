Blinc Launches The World's First CURLING TUBINGTM PRIMER

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A game‐changer in lash and brow aftercare, blinc -inventor of TubingTM Mascara Technology-is proud to unveil its latest innovation: Curling TUBINGTM Primer , a clean, vegan formula that curls, hydrates, and repairs.

Introducing Curling TUBINGTM Primer

Created for the modern beauty consumer seeking ultra longwearing, effortless solutions, this intensive treatment is perfect for those who seek massive curling benefits as well as those that receive lash treatments. blinc's Tubing Technology 2.0 has been upgraded so that the tiny little tubes wrap the hairs infused with ultra-nourishing ingredients, like Castor Seed Oil and Shea Butter -in order to deliver a mega boost in curl, hold, and hydration while defending against damage caused by chemical treatments.

Key Benefits:



Get Bigger, Curlier Hold: Visibly boost curl, length, and volume.

Repair & Restore: Fortified to repair over-processed hair, restoring elasticity and softness.

Clean & Vegan Formula: Safe for daily use, ideal for sensitive skin and eyes. Prolong Your Service Results: Helps lashes retain curl, tint, and lift between appointments.

Why It Matters:

Professional lash and brow treatment services-such as eyelash extensions, lash lifts, lash tinting, lash removal, and post‐lash moisturizing-make up a $3.5‐billion (and growing) market in the U.S. alone. "blinc's Curling TUBINGTM Primer delivers at‐home maintenance that extends salon‐fresh results-lengthening the time between appointments and saving consumers money," says Suma Farsedakis, co‐founder of blinc. "It's a multipurpose curling and treatment enhancer that works just as hard as the women we created it for."

Availability:

blinc's Curling TUBINGTM Primer is available on blincinc , Amazon and through many valued retail partners like Target and Shopper's . MSRP $24 USD.

About blinc

blinc cosmetics is a family‐owned indie beauty brand founded in 1999 that invented tubingTM technology-the original smudge‐proof, water‐resistant tubing mascara that forms tiny tubes around each lash. blinc's tubingTM technology has since expanded to eyeliners, primers, and brow products-and has been upgraded with treatment benefits-solving real beauty problems for every life stage. blinc's clean, vegan, and gluten‐free product options prove the brand stays as clean as possible without sacrificing performance. blinc upholds conscious‐beauty principles through ethical sourcing, eco‐minded packaging, and robust charitable partnerships, delivering high‐performance cosmetics consumers can trust and feel good about, all proudly made in the USA.

For distribution inquiries, content, PR samples or more information, please contact:

Shai Ramirez

Tel: (561) 300-2736

[email protected]

SOURCE blinc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED