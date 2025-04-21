403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF Shelling Kills Nearly 33 Civilians in Sudan
(MENAFN) Nearly 33 non-combatants lost their lives and many others sustained wounds as a result of an artillery offensive carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting El-Fasher, the main city of North Darfur State in western Sudan, based on a military announcement issued on Monday.
The armed forces’ statement detailed that RSF fighters initiated a widespread and unselective barrage of artillery fire starting early Sunday.
As of now, there has been no official response or acknowledgment from the RSF regarding the military’s account.
The armed forces’ statement detailed that RSF fighters initiated a widespread and unselective barrage of artillery fire starting early Sunday.
As of now, there has been no official response or acknowledgment from the RSF regarding the military’s account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment