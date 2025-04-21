Plastic Fasteners Market To USD 9.00 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Demand For Lightweight, Corrosion-Resistant Materials Across Key Industries | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Plastic Fasteners Market is witnessing robust growth due to the surging demand for lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant fastening solutions across a wide range of applications. Austin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plastic Fasteners Market Size was estimated at USD 5.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.00 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 5.93% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Download PDF Sample of Plastic Fasteners Market @

The primary factor driving the growth of the Plastic Fasteners Market is the increasing adoption of lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials across industries. Plastic fasteners provide cost-effective, durable, and reliable solutions for industries ranging from automotive and electronics to construction and general manufacturing. The U.S. plastic fasteners market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2023 to USD 2.85 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.55%. This growth is driven by increasing demand across industries like automotive, electronics, and construction, where plastic fasteners offer lightweight, corrosion-resistant properties. Continuous advancements in material technology and sustainability initiatives further fuel market expansion. Key Players:

Anil Plastics & Enterprises – Plastic screws, nuts, and washers

Araymond – Plastic clips, connectors, and fastening solutions

Arconic – Lightweight plastic and metal fasteners

Bossard Group – High-performance plastic fasteners for various industries

Bulte Plastics – Nylon screws, washers, and custom plastic fasteners

Canco Fasteners – Plastic bolts, nuts, and fastening accessories

Craftech Industries – High-strength plastic fasteners, threaded rods

E & T Fasteners – Custom-molded plastic fasteners, cable ties

Fontana Gruppo – Plastic and composite fastener solutions

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Industrial-grade plastic rivets, fasteners

Joxco Seals – Plastic sealing fasteners, washers

KGS Kitagawa Industries Co. – Insulating plastic fasteners, clips

Micro Plastics – Precision-molded plastic fasteners, spacers

MW Industries – Plastic threaded inserts, fastening solutions

Nifco – Automotive and industrial plastic fasteners

Nyltite Corporation – Nylon fasteners, snap fasteners, and bushings

Penn Engineering – Plastic press-fit fasteners, threaded inserts

Shamrock International Fasteners – High-performance plastic fastening solutions

Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. – Custom plastic bolts, screws, and washers Stanley Black & Decker – Durable plastic and composite fasteners Plastic Fasteners Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.93% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product Type (Rivets & Push-in Clips, Cable Clips & Ties, Threaded Fasteners, Washers & Spacers, Grommets & Bushings, Wall Plugs, Others)

. By End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Supermarkets, Others) Key Drivers . The growing automotive industry's focus on lightweight, fuel efficiency, and corrosion resistance is driving the increased adoption of plastic fasteners.

Rivets & Push-in Clips Lead the Plastic Fasteners Market in 2023 with Over 32% Market Share

By Product Type : In 2023, the Rivets & Push-in Clips segment led the Plastic Fasteners Market with a share exceeding 32%. This segment's dominance is attributed to the ease of installation and removal, cost-efficiency, and reliable fastening strength these products offer. Unlike traditional metal fasteners, plastic rivets and push-in clips are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and do not require specialized tools for assembly, making them ideal for quick and efficient applications. Their versatility has led to widespread adoption across industries such as automotive, electronics, and general manufacturing. In particular, in automotive and electronic assemblies, these fasteners help streamline production processes while maintaining structural integrity, solidifying their position as a preferred choice in the plastic fasteners landscape.

By End-User : The Rivets & Push-in Clips segment dominated the Plastic Fasteners Market in 2023, accounting for over 32% of the total market share. These fasteners are widely favored for their ease of use, reliability, and ability to provide secure fastening without the need for complex tools. Their lightweight nature, durability, and cost-effectiveness make them suitable for various applications across industries such as automotive, electronics, and manufacturing. In particular, their role in assembling lightweight components without compromising strength has been crucial in sectors aiming for improved efficiency and performance. The growing demand for efficient and time-saving assembly solutions continues to support the widespread adoption of rivets and push-in clips in the plastic fasteners market.

North America Leads with 42% Share in Global Plastic Fasteners Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in 2023

In 2023, North America dominated the Plastic Fasteners Market with over 42% of the global market share. This strong position is largely driven by high demand from key industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction. The region boasts a well-developed manufacturing sector, advanced technology adoption, and efficient supply chains, all of which support consistent product demand and innovation. Moreover, increasing emphasis on lightweight and durable materials especially in the automotive and appliance sectors has led to a greater preference for plastic fasteners. Regulatory standards encouraging the use of sustainable and efficient materials have also played a crucial role. These combined factors have solidified North America's leadership in the market, with continued growth expected as industry demands evolve further.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Plastic Fasteners Market, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding infrastructure development. Key economies such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries are experiencing significant growth in construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors. This surge is creating a robust demand for reliable, lightweight, and cost-effective fastening solutions like plastic fasteners. The booming consumer electronics industry and increasing automobile production further support market growth. Moreover, supportive government initiatives, foreign direct investments, and growing urbanization are encouraging companies to expand operations across the region. The affordability and performance benefits of plastic fasteners make them ideal for meeting the high-volume needs of these industries, positioning Asia-Pacific as a key growth hub in the global market.





