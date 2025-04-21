Plastic Fasteners Market To USD 9.00 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Demand For Lightweight, Corrosion-Resistant Materials Across Key Industries | Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 5.36 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 9.00 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.93% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Product Type (Rivets & Push-in Clips, Cable Clips & Ties, Threaded Fasteners, Washers & Spacers, Grommets & Bushings, Wall Plugs, Others)
. By End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Supermarkets, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. The growing automotive industry's focus on lightweight, fuel efficiency, and corrosion resistance is driving the increased adoption of plastic fasteners.
Rivets & Push-in Clips Lead the Plastic Fasteners Market in 2023 with Over 32% Market Share
By Product Type : In 2023, the Rivets & Push-in Clips segment led the Plastic Fasteners Market with a share exceeding 32%. This segment's dominance is attributed to the ease of installation and removal, cost-efficiency, and reliable fastening strength these products offer. Unlike traditional metal fasteners, plastic rivets and push-in clips are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and do not require specialized tools for assembly, making them ideal for quick and efficient applications. Their versatility has led to widespread adoption across industries such as automotive, electronics, and general manufacturing. In particular, in automotive and electronic assemblies, these fasteners help streamline production processes while maintaining structural integrity, solidifying their position as a preferred choice in the plastic fasteners landscape.
By End-User : The Rivets & Push-in Clips segment dominated the Plastic Fasteners Market in 2023, accounting for over 32% of the total market share. These fasteners are widely favored for their ease of use, reliability, and ability to provide secure fastening without the need for complex tools. Their lightweight nature, durability, and cost-effectiveness make them suitable for various applications across industries such as automotive, electronics, and manufacturing. In particular, their role in assembling lightweight components without compromising strength has been crucial in sectors aiming for improved efficiency and performance. The growing demand for efficient and time-saving assembly solutions continues to support the widespread adoption of rivets and push-in clips in the plastic fasteners market.
If You Need Any Customization on Plastic Fasteners Market Report, I nquire Now @
North America Leads with 42% Share in Global Plastic Fasteners Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in 2023
In 2023, North America dominated the Plastic Fasteners Market with over 42% of the global market share. This strong position is largely driven by high demand from key industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction. The region boasts a well-developed manufacturing sector, advanced technology adoption, and efficient supply chains, all of which support consistent product demand and innovation. Moreover, increasing emphasis on lightweight and durable materials especially in the automotive and appliance sectors has led to a greater preference for plastic fasteners. Regulatory standards encouraging the use of sustainable and efficient materials have also played a crucial role. These combined factors have solidified North America's leadership in the market, with continued growth expected as industry demands evolve further.
In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Plastic Fasteners Market, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding infrastructure development. Key economies such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries are experiencing significant growth in construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors. This surge is creating a robust demand for reliable, lightweight, and cost-effective fastening solutions like plastic fasteners. The booming consumer electronics industry and increasing automobile production further support market growth. Moreover, supportive government initiatives, foreign direct investments, and growing urbanization are encouraging companies to expand operations across the region. The affordability and performance benefits of plastic fasteners make them ideal for meeting the high-volume needs of these industries, positioning Asia-Pacific as a key growth hub in the global market.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Plastic Fasteners Market Segmentation, By Product Type
8. Plastic Fasteners Market Segmentation, By End User
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practice
12. Conclusion
Related Reports:
Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Share Report by 2032
Microplastic Detection Market Growth Research 2024-2032
Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market Report Scope by 2032
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment