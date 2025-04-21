IAS Officers Express Gratitude To PM Modi After Receiving Awards For Excellence In Governance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 17th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where he lauded India's civil servants for their pivotal role in shaping a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and presented the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

In his speech, PM Modi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who famously called civil servants the "steel frame" of India.

He emphasised that achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 requires synergy between all administrative arms and a forward-thinking, technology-driven approach.

“Governance cannot continue with outdated practices. As the world and youth evolve with rapid technological advancements, our bureaucracy must adapt at the same pace,” PM Modi said.

Several IAS officers who received awards expressed their gratitude and shared how their work aligns with the Prime Minister's vision.

Athar Aamir Khan, District Magistrate of Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir, said,“It's a great honour to receive this award from PM Modi. His encouragement has inspired us. Under his vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', schemes like PM Mudra Yojana are empowering youth across the country.”

Ayushi Sudan, IAS from Kupwara, J&K, emphasised the importance of capacity building and technology.

“First of all, I am grateful to the Prime Minister for bestowing us with this award. Definitely, capacity building is important at every stage, at the beginning, middle and the end of birth of career. We've developed over 300 smart classrooms, robotics and innovation labs to improve education. Using trackers and monitoring tools, we aim to ensure better governance at the grassroots.”

Swapneel Paul, Tinsukia, Assam, discussed innovations in water supply through Jal Shala and Jaldoot schemes.

“For the first time in many flood-prone villages, uninterrupted water supply is available during monsoons, significantly reducing waterborne diseases. I am grateful after being awarded by PM Modi,” Paul said.

Prabhav Joshi, Rajkot DM, shared achievements in solar energy and housing:“We installed over 33 solar rooftops, reducing power bills to zero. Under PM Awas Yojana, 9,200 houses were constructed, improving living conditions in slums.”

Neha Meena, IAS, Jhabua, MP, discussed the 'Moti Aai' campaign to combat anemia through local community support.

“Our campaign used regional language folk songs and peer counseling to address malnutrition among tribal children,” Meena said.

Rajarshi Shah, Adilabad District Collector, highlighted the transformation in Narnoor Block:“In the last two years, significant improvements in health, education, and infrastructure helped us achieve saturation targets. We also launched a 'Mahua Laddu' initiative for anaemic girls, recognised by the PM in 'Mann Ki Baat.'”

Shashank Shubhankar, IAS, Nalanda, Bihar, shared,“This award reflects our district's success in delivering schemes effectively. The Prime Minister rightly pointed out that real quality in governance is not just about launching schemes, but ensuring they truly reach and impact people on the ground.”