Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$33,394
|
$21,534
|
$33,694
|
$28,211
|
$52,544
|
Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks
|
82,804
|
88,368
|
173,277
|
75,666
|
49,592
|
Short-term investments
|
4,041
|
3,987
|
3,772
|
3,654
|
3,452
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
21,953
|
21,708
|
20,864
|
26,116
|
25,462
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market
|
-
|
281,706
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Premises and equipment held for sale, lower of cost or market
|
-
|
4,788
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|
917,545
|
916,305
|
973,266
|
951,828
|
970,060
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
38,899
|
49,817
|
57,439
|
66,166
|
55,512
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
5,096,210
|
5,137,838
|
5,514,870
|
5,629,102
|
5,685,232
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
41,056
|
41,960
|
42,630
|
42,378
|
41,905
|
Net loans
|
5,055,154
|
5,095,878
|
5,472,240
|
5,586,724
|
5,643,327
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
26,068
|
26,873
|
32,145
|
31,866
|
31,914
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
36,048
|
26,943
|
27,612
|
28,387
|
29,216
|
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|
107,546
|
106,777
|
105,998
|
105,228
|
104,475
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
2,682
|
2,885
|
3,089
|
3,295
|
3,503
|
Other assets
|
195,972
|
219,169
|
174,266
|
213,310
|
216,158
|
Total assets
|
$6,586,015
|
$6,930,647
|
$7,141,571
|
$7,184,360
|
$7,249,124
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$625,590
|
$661,776
|
$665,706
|
$645,661
|
$648,929
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
4,414,991
|
4,454,024
|
4,506,184
|
4,330,465
|
4,698,964
|
Total deposits
|
5,040,581
|
5,115,800
|
5,171,890
|
4,976,126
|
5,347,893
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
850,000
|
1,125,000
|
1,300,000
|
1,550,000
|
1,240,000
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
38,716
|
29,578
|
30,237
|
31,012
|
31,837
|
Other liabilities
|
112,357
|
137,860
|
114,534
|
133,584
|
139,793
|
Total liabilities
|
6,064,335
|
6,430,919
|
6,639,342
|
6,713,403
|
6,782,204
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,223
|
1,223
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
Paid-in capital
|
197,570
|
196,947
|
126,698
|
125,898
|
126,785
|
Retained earnings
|
435,233
|
434,014
|
505,654
|
504,350
|
503,175
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(99,179)
|
(119,171)
|
(117,158)
|
(146,326)
|
(148,913)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(13,167)
|
(13,285)
|
(14,050)
|
(14,050)
|
(15,212)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
521,680
|
499,728
|
502,229
|
470,957
|
466,920
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$6,586,015
|
$6,930,647
|
$7,141,571
|
$7,184,360
|
$7,249,124
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$66,656
|
$71,432
|
$75,989
|
$76,240
|
$75,636
|
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
|
958
|
762
|
366
|
392
|
255
|
Taxable interest on debt securities
|
8,827
|
7,015
|
6,795
|
6,944
|
7,096
|
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
|
7
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
1,022
|
1,312
|
1,262
|
1,124
|
1,073
|
Other interest income
|
1,993
|
1,310
|
3,174
|
1,297
|
1,196
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
79,463
|
81,839
|
87,586
|
85,997
|
85,256
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
31,748
|
34,135
|
37,203
|
36,713
|
38,047
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
10,946
|
14,388
|
17,717
|
17,296
|
15,138
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
347
|
380
|
404
|
403
|
406
|
Total interest expense
|
43,041
|
48,903
|
55,324
|
54,412
|
53,591
|
Net interest income
|
36,422
|
32,936
|
32,262
|
31,585
|
31,665
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,200
|
1,000
|
200
|
500
|
700
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
35,222
|
31,936
|
32,062
|
31,085
|
30,965
|
Noninterest income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management revenues
|
9,891
|
10,049
|
9,989
|
9,678
|
9,338
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
2,304
|
2,848
|
2,866
|
2,761
|
2,506
|
Card interchange fees
|
1,509
|
1,255
|
1,321
|
1,275
|
1,145
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
744
|
794
|
784
|
769
|
685
|
Loan related derivative income
|
101
|
8
|
126
|
49
|
284
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
769
|
779
|
770
|
753
|
739
|
Realized losses on securities, net
|
-
|
(31,047)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net
|
-
|
(62,888)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
|
6,994
|
-
|
-
|
988
|
-
|
Other income
|
331
|
310
|
416
|
387
|
2,466
|
Total noninterest income (loss)
|
22,643
|
(77,892)
|
16,272
|
16,660
|
17,163
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
22,422
|
21,875
|
21,350
|
21,260
|
21,775
|
Outsourced services
|
4,346
|
4,197
|
4,185
|
4,096
|
3,780
|
Net occupancy
|
2,741
|
2,428
|
2,399
|
2,397
|
2,561
|
Equipment
|
891
|
936
|
924
|
958
|
1,020
|
Legal, audit, and professional fees
|
750
|
845
|
836
|
741
|
706
|
FDIC deposit insurance costs
|
1,262
|
1,266
|
1,402
|
1,404
|
1,441
|
Advertising and promotion
|
410
|
560
|
857
|
661
|
548
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
204
|
204
|
206
|
208
|
208
|
Pension plan settlement charge
|
6,436
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other expenses
|
2,734
|
1,981
|
2,345
|
2,185
|
2,324
|
Total noninterest expense
|
42,196
|
34,292
|
34,504
|
33,910
|
34,363
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
15,669
|
(80,248)
|
13,830
|
13,835
|
13,765
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
3,490
|
(19,457)
|
2,849
|
3,020
|
2,829
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$12,179
|
($60,791)
|
$10,981
|
$10,815
|
$10,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$12,179
|
($60,776)
|
$10,973
|
$10,807
|
$10,924
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
19,276
|
17,452
|
17,058
|
17,052
|
17,033
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
19,370
|
17,565
|
17,140
|
17,110
|
17,074
|
Per share information:
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$0.63
|
($3.48)
|
$0.64
|
$0.63
|
$0.64
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.63
|
($3.46)
|
$0.64
|
$0.63
|
$0.64
|
|
Cash dividends declared
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Share and Equity Related Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$27.06
|
$25.93
|
$29.44
|
$27.61
|
$27.41
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
|
$23.61
|
$22.46
|
$25.51
|
$23.67
|
$23.45
|
Market value per share
|
$30.86
|
$31.35
|
$32.21
|
$27.41
|
$26.88
|
Shares issued at end of period
|
19,562
|
19,562
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
19,276
|
19,274
|
17,058
|
17,058
|
17,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios (2) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
12.23 %
|
11.64 %
|
11.39 %
|
11.01 %
|
10.84 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
13.13 %
|
12.47 %
|
12.21 %
|
11.81 %
|
11.62 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.45 %
|
8.13 %
|
7.85 %
|
7.82 %
|
7.81 %
|
Common equity tier 1
|
11.76 %
|
11.20 %
|
10.95 %
|
10.59 %
|
10.42 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity to assets
|
7.92 %
|
7.21 %
|
7.03 %
|
6.56 %
|
6.44 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
6.98 %
|
6.31 %
|
6.15 %
|
5.67 %
|
5.56 %
|
Loans to deposits (3)
|
100.7 %
|
105.5 %
|
106.2 %
|
112.8 %
|
106.0 %
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Performance Ratios (4) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
2.29 %
|
1.95 %
|
1.85 %
|
1.83 %
|
1.84 %
|
Return on average assets (6)
|
0.73 %
|
(3.45 %)
|
0.60 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
0.71 %
|
0.59 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.52 %
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
0.71 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.53 %
|
Return on average equity (7)
|
9.63 %
|
(48.25 %)
|
8.99 %
|
9.43 %
|
9.33 %
|
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
9.30 %
|
8.29 %
|
8.99 %
|
8.79 %
|
7.99 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
10.69 %
|
9.57 %
|
10.43 %
|
10.29 %
|
9.32 %
|
Efficiency ratio (8)
|
71.4 %
|
(76.3 %)
|
71.1 %
|
70.3 %
|
70.4 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
|
68.7 %
|
70.0 %
|
71.1 %
|
71.8 %
|
73.5 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
|
(2)
|
Estimated for March 31, 2025 and actuals for prior periods.
|
(3)
|
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
|
(4)
|
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|
(5)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
|
(6)
|
Net income divided by average assets.
|
(7)
|
Net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity.
|
(8)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Wealth Management Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth Management Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based revenues
|
$9,769
|
$9,910
|
$9,770
|
$9,239
|
$9,089
|
Transaction-based revenues
|
122
|
139
|
219
|
439
|
249
|
Total wealth management revenues
|
$9,891
|
$10,049
|
$9,989
|
$9,678
|
$9,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$7,077,802
|
$7,052,408
|
$6,803,491
|
$6,858,322
|
$6,588,406
|
Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income
|
(148,748)
|
57,706
|
372,027
|
108,529
|
364,244
|
Net client asset outflows
|
(110,664)
|
(32,312)
|
(123,110)
|
(163,360)
|
(94,328)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$6,818,390
|
$7,077,802
|
$7,052,408
|
$6,803,491
|
$6,858,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage Banking Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
|
$1,575
|
$2,493
|
$2,492
|
$2,205
|
$1,586
|
Changes in fair value, net (2)
|
133
|
(317)
|
(28)
|
20
|
324
|
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
|
596
|
672
|
402
|
536
|
596
|
Total mortgage banking revenues
|
$2,304
|
$2,848
|
$2,866
|
$2,761
|
$2,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
|
$27,662
|
$15,155
|
$26,317
|
$26,520
|
$24,474
|
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
|
75,519
|
114,137
|
115,117
|
110,728
|
78,098
|
Total mortgage loan originations
|
$103,181
|
$129,292
|
$141,434
|
$137,248
|
$102,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations
|
73 %
|
88 %
|
81 %
|
81 %
|
76 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold with servicing rights retained
|
$16,819
|
$62,410
|
$17,881
|
$24,570
|
$24,057
|
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
|
58,680
|
50,697
|
102,457
|
85,482
|
48,587
|
Total mortgage loans sold
|
$75,499
|
$113,107
|
$120,338
|
$110,052
|
$72,644
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
|
(2)
|
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
|
(3)
|
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
|
(4)
|
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
|
(5)
|
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$2,134,107
|
$2,154,504
|
$2,102,091
|
$2,191,996
|
$2,158,518
|
Commercial & industrial
|
535,030
|
542,474
|
566,279
|
558,075
|
613,376
|
Total commercial
|
2,669,137
|
2,696,978
|
2,668,370
|
2,750,071
|
2,771,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate (2)
|
2,113,307
|
2,126,171
|
2,529,397
|
2,558,533
|
2,585,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home equity
|
296,563
|
297,119
|
299,379
|
302,027
|
309,302
|
Other
|
17,203
|
17,570
|
17,724
|
18,471
|
18,512
|
Total consumer
|
313,766
|
314,689
|
317,103
|
320,498
|
327,814
|
Total loans
|
$5,096,210
|
$5,137,838
|
$5,514,870
|
$5,629,102
|
$5,685,232
|
|
|
(1)
|
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
|
(2)
|
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Connecticut
|
$840,620
|
39 %
|
|
$839,079
|
39 %
|
Massachusetts
|
633,123
|
30
|
|
663,026
|
31
|
Rhode Island
|
439,382
|
21
|
|
434,244
|
20
|
Subtotal
|
1,913,125
|
90
|
|
1,936,349
|
90
|
All other states
|
220,982
|
10
|
|
218,155
|
10
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$2,134,107
|
100 %
|
|
$2,154,504
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Massachusetts
|
$1,508,640
|
71 %
|
|
$1,530,847
|
72 %
|
Rhode Island
|
455,372
|
22
|
|
443,237
|
21
|
Connecticut
|
126,336
|
6
|
|
128,933
|
6
|
Subtotal
|
2,090,348
|
99
|
|
2,103,017
|
99
|
All other states
|
22,959
|
1
|
|
23,154
|
1
|
Total residential real estate loans
|
$2,113,307
|
100 %
|
|
$2,126,171
|
100 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family
|
$580,191
|
27 %
|
|
$567,243
|
26 %
|
Retail
|
422,039
|
20
|
|
433,146
|
20
|
Industrial and warehouse
|
361,910
|
17
|
|
358,425
|
17
|
Office
|
275,787
|
13
|
|
289,853
|
13
|
Hospitality
|
221,921
|
10
|
|
213,585
|
10
|
Healthcare Facility
|
191,546
|
9
|
|
205,858
|
10
|
Mixed-use
|
22,281
|
1
|
|
29,023
|
1
|
Other
|
58,432
|
3
|
|
57,371
|
3
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$2,134,107
|
100 %
|
|
$2,154,504
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
$120,963
|
23 %
|
|
$126,547
|
23 %
|
Real estate rental and leasing
|
61,208
|
11
|
|
63,992
|
12
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
53,849
|
10
|
|
55,784
|
10
|
Retail trade
|
52,928
|
10
|
|
41,132
|
8
|
Educational services
|
49,432
|
9
|
|
47,092
|
9
|
Manufacturing
|
22,741
|
4
|
|
32,140
|
6
|
Information
|
22,088
|
4
|
|
22,265
|
4
|
Finance and insurance
|
19,735
|
4
|
|
26,557
|
5
|
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
|
19,600
|
4
|
|
19,861
|
4
|
Accommodation and food services
|
14,958
|
3
|
|
12,368
|
2
|
Professional, scientific, and technical services
|
11,043
|
2
|
|
10,845
|
2
|
Public administration
|
2,152
|
-
|
|
2,186
|
-
|
Other
|
84,333
|
16
|
|
81,705
|
15
|
Total commercial & industrial loans
|
$535,030
|
100 %
|
|
$542,474
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
Balance
|
Average
Loan
Size (4)
|
Loan to
|
Debt
Service
|
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Classified
|
|
Nonaccrual
|
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
$102,953
|
$9,436
|
58 %
|
1.76x
|
|
$96,714
|
$-
|
$6,239
|
|
$-
|
Class B
|
76,848
|
4,072
|
57 %
|
1.53x
|
|
69,243
|
-
|
7,605
|
|
7,605
|
Class C
|
14,887
|
1,861
|
54 %
|
1.57x
|
|
12,670
|
2,217
|
-
|
|
-
|
Medical Office
|
53,334
|
7,619
|
69 %
|
1.39x
|
|
53,334
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Lab Space
|
27,765
|
23,473
|
91 %
|
0.81x
|
|
-
|
6,319
|
21,446
|
|
-
|
Total office at March 31, 2025 (1)
|
$275,787
|
$6,305
|
65 %
|
1.48x
|
|
$231,961
|
$8,536
|
$35,290
|
|
$7,605
|
Total office at December 31, 2024
|
$289,853
|
$6,566
|
65 %
|
1.51x
|
|
$244,223
|
$8,353
|
$37,277
|
|
$10,053
|
Total office linked quarter change
|
($14,066)
|
($261)
|
- %
|
(0.03x)
|
|
($12,262)
|
$183
|
($1,987)
|
|
($2,448)
|
|
|
(1)
|
Approximately 67% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $276 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 50% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before March 31, 2027.
|
(2)
|
Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 47 loans as of March 31, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Does not include $20.5 million of unfunded commitments as of March 31, 2025.
|
(4)
|
Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$625,590
|
$661,776
|
$665,706
|
$645,661
|
$648,929
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
|
654,599
|
592,904
|
596,319
|
532,316
|
536,923
|
NOW accounts
|
686,666
|
692,812
|
685,531
|
722,797
|
735,617
|
Money market accounts
|
1,202,703
|
1,154,745
|
1,146,426
|
1,086,088
|
1,111,510
|
Savings accounts
|
630,413
|
523,915
|
490,285
|
485,208
|
484,678
|
Time deposits (in-market) (1)
|
1,213,382
|
1,192,110
|
1,207,626
|
1,164,839
|
1,156,516
|
In-market deposits
|
5,013,353
|
4,818,262
|
4,791,893
|
4,636,909
|
4,674,173
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
27,228
|
297,538
|
379,997
|
339,217
|
673,720
|
Total deposits
|
$5,040,581
|
$5,115,800
|
$5,171,890
|
$4,976,126
|
$5,347,893
|
|
|
(1)
|
As of March 31, 2025, in-market deposits were approximately 60% retail and 40% commercial and the average size was approximately $38 thousand.
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Uninsured Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uninsured deposits (1)
|
$1,378,312
|
27 %
|
|
$1,363,689
|
27 %
|
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
|
96,644
|
2
|
|
94,740
|
2
|
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
|
1,281,668
|
25
|
|
1,268,949
|
25
|
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
|
195,771
|
3
|
|
197,638
|
4
|
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
|
$1,085,897
|
22 %
|
|
$1,071,311
|
21 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
|
(2)
|
Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
|
(3)
|
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Contingent Liquidity:
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
|
$1,047,209
|
$752,951
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
|
113,746
|
70,286
|
Available cash liquidity (1)
|
43,350
|
36,647
|
Unencumbered securities
|
548,483
|
597,771
|
Total
|
$1,752,788
|
$1,457,655
|
|
|
|
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
|
127.2 %
|
106.9 %
|
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
|
161.4 %
|
136.1 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.33 %
|
0.34 %
|
0.44 %
|
0.43 %
|
0.43 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.42 %
|
0.45 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.54 %
|
Total past due loans to total loans
|
0.20 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.37 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.18 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
189.85 %
|
180.03 %
|
136.89 %
|
139.04 %
|
136.45 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
0.81 %
|
0.82 %
|
0.77 %
|
0.75 %
|
0.74 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
$7,605
|
$10,053
|
$18,259
|
$18,390
|
$18,729
|
Commercial & industrial
|
1,140
|
515
|
616
|
642
|
668
|
Total commercial
|
8,745
|
10,568
|
18,875
|
19,032
|
19,397
|
Residential real estate
|
11,102
|
10,767
|
10,517
|
9,744
|
9,722
|
Home equity
|
1,779
|
1,972
|
1,750
|
1,703
|
1,591
|
Other consumer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total consumer
|
1,779
|
1,972
|
1,750
|
1,703
|
1,591
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
21,626
|
23,307
|
31,142
|
30,479
|
30,710
|
Other real estate owned
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
683
|
683
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$21,626
|
$23,307
|
$31,142
|
$31,162
|
$31,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
$-
|
$-
|
$10,476
|
$-
|
$-
|
Commercial & industrial
|
1,146
|
900
|
3
|
2
|
270
|
Total commercial
|
1,146
|
900
|
10,479
|
2
|
270
|
Residential real estate
|
6,439
|
7,741
|
6,947
|
8,534
|
6,858
|
Home equity
|
2,578
|
2,947
|
2,800
|
3,324
|
2,879
|
Other consumer
|
32
|
394
|
75
|
20
|
32
|
Total consumer
|
2,610
|
3,341
|
2,875
|
3,344
|
2,911
|
Total past due loans
|
$10,195
|
$11,982
|
$20,301
|
$11,880
|
$10,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
$-
|
$-
|
$-
|
$-
|
$-
|
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
|
$7,534
|
$6,447
|
$18,119
|
$8,409
|
$5,111
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$23,307
|
$31,142
|
$30,479
|
$30,710
|
$44,618
|
Additions to nonaccrual status
|
2,142
|
5,417
|
1,880
|
556
|
431
|
Loans returned to accruing status
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
(268)
|
(369)
|
(13,764)
|
Loans charged-off
|
(2,522)
|
(2,231)
|
(59)
|
(53)
|
(70)
|
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
|
(1,297)
|
(11,012)
|
(890)
|
(365)
|
(505)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$21,626
|
$23,307
|
$31,142
|
$30,479
|
$30,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$41,960
|
$42,630
|
$42,378
|
$41,905
|
$41,057
|
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
|
1,400
|
1,200
|
300
|
500
|
900
|
Charge-offs
|
(2,522)
|
(2,231)
|
(59)
|
(53)
|
(70)
|
Recoveries
|
218
|
361
|
11
|
26
|
18
|
Balance at end of period
|
$41,056
|
$41,960
|
$42,630
|
$42,378
|
$41,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$1,440
|
$1,640
|
$1,740
|
$1,740
|
$1,940
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
|
(200)
|
(200)
|
(100)
|
-
|
(200)
|
Balance at end of period (2)
|
$1,240
|
$1,440
|
$1,640
|
$1,740
|
$1,740
|
|
|
(1)
|
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(2)
|
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
$2,250
|
$1,961
|
$-
|
$-
|
$-
|
Commercial & industrial
|
3
|
181
|
2
|
4
|
(1)
|
Total commercial
|
2,253
|
2,142
|
2
|
4
|
(1)
|
Residential real estate
|
-
|
(160)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Home equity
|
(1)
|
(189)
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
Other consumer
|
52
|
77
|
47
|
29
|
54
|
Total consumer
|
51
|
(112)
|
46
|
23
|
53
|
Total
|
$2,304
|
$1,870
|
$48
|
$27
|
$52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
|
0.18 %
|
0.14 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
- %
The following table presents daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
Change
|
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
|
$185,724
|
$1,993
|
4.35 %
|
|
$110,327
|
$1,310
|
4.72 %
|
|
$75,397
|
$683
|
(0.37 %)
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
105,253
|
958
|
3.69
|
|
75,731
|
762
|
4.00
|
|
29,522
|
196
|
(0.31)
|
Taxable debt securities
|
1,042,687
|
8,827
|
3.43
|
|
1,087,076
|
7,016
|
2.57
|
|
(44,389)
|
1,811
|
0.86
|
Nontaxable debt securities
|
650
|
8
|
4.99
|
|
650
|
8
|
4.90
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.09
|
Total securities
|
1,043,337
|
8,835
|
3.43
|
|
1,087,726
|
7,024
|
2.57
|
|
(44,389)
|
1,811
|
0.86
|
FHLB stock
|
43,491
|
1,022
|
9.53
|
|
52,508
|
1,312
|
9.94
|
|
(9,017)
|
(290)
|
(0.41)
|
Commercial real estate
|
2,138,301
|
30,354
|
5.76
|
|
2,130,040
|
31,878
|
5.95
|
|
8,261
|
(1,524)
|
(0.19)
|
Commercial & industrial
|
538,083
|
7,874
|
5.93
|
|
548,871
|
8,528
|
6.18
|
|
(10,788)
|
(654)
|
(0.25)
|
Total commercial
|
2,676,384
|
38,228
|
5.79
|
|
2,678,911
|
40,406
|
6.00
|
|
(2,527)
|
(2,178)
|
(0.21)
|
Residential real estate
|
2,120,452
|
23,354
|
4.47
|
|
2,446,905
|
25,681
|
4.18
|
|
(326,453)
|
(2,327)
|
0.29
|
Home equity
|
296,735
|
5,061
|
6.92
|
|
295,879
|
5,366
|
7.21
|
|
856
|
(305)
|
(0.29)
|
Other
|
17,349
|
217
|
5.07
|
|
17,534
|
217
|
4.92
|
|
(185)
|
-
|
0.15
|
Total consumer
|
314,084
|
5,278
|
6.82
|
|
313,413
|
5,583
|
7.09
|
|
671
|
(305)
|
(0.27)
|
Total loans
|
5,110,920
|
66,860
|
5.31
|
|
5,439,229
|
71,670
|
5.24
|
|
(328,309)
|
(4,810)
|
0.07
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6,488,725
|
79,668
|
4.98
|
|
6,765,521
|
82,078
|
4.83
|
|
(276,796)
|
(2,410)
|
0.15
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
276,332
|
|
|
|
246,318
|
|
|
|
30,014
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$6,765,057
|
|
|
|
$7,011,839
|
|
|
|
($246,782)
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
|
$628,490
|
$5,876
|
3.79 %
|
|
$602,737
|
$6,098
|
4.02 %
|
|
$25,753
|
($222)
|
(0.23 %)
|
NOW accounts
|
679,138
|
343
|
0.20
|
|
680,763
|
404
|
0.24
|
|
(1,625)
|
(61)
|
(0.04)
|
Money market accounts
|
1,232,042
|
10,028
|
3.30
|
|
1,160,962
|
10,139
|
3.47
|
|
71,080
|
(111)
|
(0.17)
|
Savings accounts
|
564,002
|
1,851
|
1.33
|
|
502,910
|
1,164
|
0.92
|
|
61,092
|
687
|
0.41
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
1,204,779
|
11,304
|
3.81
|
|
1,193,733
|
11,840
|
3.95
|
|
11,046
|
(536)
|
(0.14)
|
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
4,308,451
|
29,402
|
2.77
|
|
4,141,105
|
29,645
|
2.85
|
|
167,346
|
(243)
|
(0.08)
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
188,386
|
2,346
|
5.05
|
|
345,668
|
4,490
|
5.17
|
|
(157,282)
|
(2,144)
|
(0.12)
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,496,837
|
31,748
|
2.86
|
|
4,486,773
|
34,135
|
3.03
|
|
10,064
|
(2,387)
|
(0.17)
|
FHLB advances
|
959,889
|
10,946
|
4.62
|
|
1,188,804
|
14,388
|
4.81
|
|
(228,915)
|
(3,442)
|
(0.19)
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
347
|
6.20
|
|
22,681
|
380
|
6.67
|
|
-
|
(33)
|
(0.47)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,479,407
|
43,041
|
3.19
|
|
5,698,258
|
48,903
|
3.41
|
|
(218,851)
|
(5,862)
|
(0.22)
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
620,849
|
|
|
|
668,138
|
|
|
|
(47,289)
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
151,753
|
|
|
|
144,344
|
|
|
|
7,409
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
513,048
|
|
|
|
501,099
|
|
|
|
11,949
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$6,765,057
|
|
|
|
$7,011,839
|
|
|
|
($246,782)
|
|
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
|
$36,627
|
|
|
|
$33,175
|
|
|
|
$3,452
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
1.79 %
|
|
|
|
1.42 %
|
|
|
|
0.37 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
2.29 %
|
|
|
|
1.95 %
|
|
|
|
0.34 %
|
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$206
|
$234
|
($28)
|
Nontaxable debt securities
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Total
|
$207
|
$235
|
($28)
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Adjusted Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income (loss), as reported
|
$22,643
|
($77,892)
|
$16,272
|
$16,660
|
$17,163
|
Less adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized losses on securities, net
|
-
|
(31,047)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net
|
-
|
(62,888)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
|
6,994
|
-
|
-
|
988
|
-
|
Litigation settlement income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,100
|
Total adjustments, pre-tax
|
6,994
|
(93,935)
|
-
|
988
|
2,100
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$15,649
|
$16,043
|
$16,272
|
$15,672
|
$15,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense, as reported
|
$42,196
|
$34,292
|
$34,504
|
$33,910
|
$34,363
|
Less adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension plan settlement charge
|
6,436
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total adjustments, pre-tax
|
6,436
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$35,760
|
$34,292
|
$34,504
|
$33,910
|
$34,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$15,669
|
($80,248)
|
$13,830
|
$13,835
|
$13,765
|
Less: total adjustments, pre-tax
|
558
|
(93,935)
|
-
|
988
|
2,100
|
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
|
$15,111
|
$13,687
|
$13,830
|
$12,847
|
$11,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit), as reported
|
$3,490
|
($19,457)
|
$2,849
|
$3,020
|
$2,829
|
Less: tax on total adjustments
|
141
|
(22,699)
|
-
|
249
|
530
|
Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)
|
$3,349
|
$3,242
|
$2,849
|
$2,771
|
$2,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate (1)
|
22.3 %
|
24.2 %
|
20.6 %
|
21.8 %
|
20.6 %
|
Less: impact of total adjustments
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) (2)
|
22.2 %
|
23.7 %
|
20.6 %
|
21.6 %
|
19.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss), as reported
|
$12,179
|
($60,791)
|
$10,981
|
$10,815
|
$10,936
|
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
|
417
|
(71,236)
|
-
|
739
|
1,570
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$11,762
|
$10,445
|
$10,981
|
$10,076
|
$9,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as reported
|
$12,179
|
($60,776)
|
$10,973
|
$10,807
|
$10,924
|
Less: total adjustments available to common shareholders, after-tax
|
417
|
(71,221)
|
-
|
738
|
1,568
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
$11,762
|
$10,445
|
$10,973
|
$10,069
|
$9,356
|
|
|
(1)
|
Calculated as income tax expense (benefit) divided by income (loss) before income taxes.
|
(2)
|
Calculated as income tax expense (benefit), adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted for the pre-tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
The following table presents adjusted diluted earnings per common share and adjusted efficiency ratio:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)
|
$0.63
|
($3.46)
|
$0.64
|
$0.63
|
$0.64
|
Less: impact of total adjustments
|
0.02
|
(4.05)
|
-
|
0.04
|
0.09
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$0.61
|
$0.59
|
$0.64
|
$0.59
|
$0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)
|
71.4 %
|
(76.3 %)
|
71.1 %
|
70.3 %
|
70.4 %
|
Less: impact of total adjustments
|
2.7
|
(146.3)
|
-
|
(1.5)
|
(3.1)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|
68.7 %
|
70.0 %
|
71.1 %
|
71.8 %
|
73.5 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
|
(2)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
|
(3)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
(4)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.
|
The following table presents adjusted return on average assets and return on average tangible assets:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss), as reported
|
$12,179
|
($60,791)
|
$10,981
|
$10,815
|
$10,936
|
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
|
417
|
(71,236)
|
-
|
739
|
1,570
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
11,762
|
10,445
|
10,981
|
10,076
|
9,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets, as reported
|
6,765,057
|
7,011,839
|
7,254,566
|
7,227,478
|
7,231,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (1)
|
0.73 %
|
(3.45 %)
|
0.60 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (2)
|
0.71 %
|
0.59 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.52 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$11,762
|
$10,445
|
$10,981
|
$10,076
|
$9,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets, as reported
|
6,765,057
|
7,011,839
|
7,254,566
|
7,227,478
|
7,231,835
|
Less average balances of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
2,781
|
2,984
|
3,189
|
3,397
|
3,604
|
Total average tangible assets
|
6,698,367
|
6,944,946
|
7,187,468
|
7,160,172
|
7,164,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.73 %
|
(3.45 %)
|
0.60 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
|
0.71 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.53 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net income (income) loss divided by total average assets.
|
(2)
|
Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.
|
(3)
|
Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
The following table presents adjusted return on average equity and return on average tangible equity:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as reported
|
$12,179
|
($60,776)
|
$10,973
|
$10,807
|
$10,924
|
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
|
417
|
(71,221)
|
-
|
738
|
1,568
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
11,762
|
10,445
|
10,973
|
10,069
|
9,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average equity, as reported
|
513,048
|
501,099
|
485,654
|
460,959
|
471,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity (1)
|
9.63 %
|
(48.25 %)
|
8.99 %
|
9.43 %
|
9.33 %
|
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|
9.30 %
|
8.29 %
|
8.99 %
|
8.79 %
|
7.99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
$11,762
|
$10,445
|
$10,973
|
$10,069
|
$9,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average equity, as reported
|
513,048
|
501,099
|
485,654
|
460,959
|
471,096
|
Less average balances of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
2,781
|
2,984
|
3,189
|
3,397
|
3,604
|
Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
446,358
|
434,206
|
418,556
|
393,653
|
403,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
9.63 %
|
(48.25 %)
|
8.99 %
|
9.43 %
|
9.33 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|
10.69 %
|
9.57 %
|
10.43 %
|
10.29 %
|
9.32 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by total average equity.
|
(2)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.
|
(3)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:
|
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Tangible Book Value per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
|
$521,680
|
$499,728
|
$502,229
|
$470,957
|
$466,920
|
Less end of period balances of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
2,682
|
2,885
|
3,089
|
3,295
|
3,503
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
455,089
|
432,934
|
435,231
|
403,753
|
399,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding, as reported
|
19,276
|
19,274
|
17,058
|
17,058
|
17,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$27.06
|
$25.93
|
$29.44
|
$27.61
|
$27.41
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$23.61
|
$22.46
|
$25.51
|
$23.67
|
$23.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$455,089
|
$432,934
|
$435,231
|
$403,753
|
$399,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets, as reported
|
6,586,015
|
6,930,647
|
7,141,571
|
7,184,360
|
7,249,124
|
Less end of period balances of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
2,682
|
2,885
|
3,089
|
3,295
|
3,503
|
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
6,519,424
|
6,863,853
|
7,074,573
|
7,117,156
|
7,181,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity to assets
|
7.92 %
|
7.21 %
|
7.03 %
|
6.56 %
|
6.44 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
6.98 %
|
6.31 %
|
6.15 %
|
5.67 %
|
5.56 %
