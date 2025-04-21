Joshua Grass, John Kelly, And Lauren Daniel Join 5AM Ventures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancing the depth of 5AM's operational & scientific expertise

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5AM Ventures, a leading life science venture capital firm, is pleased to announce the addition of operational leadership and investment professionals who bring extraordinary experience to the organization. The appointments of Joshua Grass as Venture Partner, John Kelly as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Lauren Daniel as Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel will strengthen the firm's investment capabilities, financial and operational governance, and regulatory oversight as it continues to expand its portfolio.

“We're thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team,” said Andy Schwab, Managing Parter at 5AM Ventures.“Their collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to pursue new growth opportunities for our investors and portfolio companies."

Joshua Grass, Venture Partner

Joshua is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with deep executive management, business development and operational expertise. He was most recently CEO of Escient Pharmaceuticals, a 5AM-backed biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for neurosensory and inflammatory diseases. Escient was acquired by Incyte in 2024. Prior to Escient he was CEO of Modis Therapeutics after spending 15 years as a member of BioMarin's senior executive management team leading Business and Corporate Development. Joshua earned a B.S. in Biology from California Polytechnic State University and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from William E. Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester.

John Kelly, Partner, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

John, a seasoned finance and operations professional with twenty-five years of experience, has joined 5AM Ventures as CFO and COO. He was previously CFO and Principal at Axonic Capital responsible for oversight of all aspects of the diverse, multi-strategy funds, management company, general partner and family office entities, including financial and tax reporting, treasury, counterparty management, cost center allocation and budgeting, payroll, and HR programs. John holds a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova School of Business.

Lauren Daniel, JD, Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel

Lauren brings over fifteen years of experience in fund legal with a strong focus in regulatory compliance and risk management. Before joining 5AM, she served as Chief Compliance Officer and Counsel for Advent Global Opportunities, the public equity-focused platform of the global private equity firm Advent International. Since she joined in August, Lauren has been leading 5AM's compliance efforts, ensuring that the firm continues to uphold the highest standards of regulatory adherence and governance practices. Lauren holds a B.A. in Political Science from Boston College and a J.D. from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

“With Joshua, John, and Lauren onboard, we are excited to scale and refine our financial operations and enhance our ability to navigate complex legal and regulatory landscapes, while continuing to identify and nurture next-generation life science companies aimed at developing transformative therapeutics for patients," said Kush Parmar, Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures.

ABOUT 5AM VENTURES

Founded in 2002, 5AM Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in and building next-generation life science companies. Based in San Francisco, Boston, and New York City, 5AM takes a hands-on approach to investing and company building, often going beyond traditional board roles to leverage our diverse team of scientists, clinicians, drug developers and executives throughout a company's life. With more than $2.2 billion raised since inception, 5AM has invested globally in over 140 public and private companies.

5AM has helped guide portfolio companies to meaningful value-accretive outcomes. Across the 5AM funds, over 30 portfolio companies have entered the public markets (e.g., through IPOs) and over 20 portfolio companies have been acquired through M&A. A full list of portfolio companies, including those companies which have entered the public markets or been exited through M&A, are available on our website.

For more information, please visit .

