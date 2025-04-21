Tempest Receives Orphan Drug Designation From The FDA For TPST-1495 To Treat Patients With FAP
|1
|If approved by the FDA
|2
| Rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/familial-adenomatous-polyposis/
About Orphan Drug Designation
The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to therapies intended for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. This designation provides certain benefits, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, waiver or partial payment of FDA application fees and seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company's novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company's website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could”,“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to statements relating to: the initiation, timing and results of the Phase 2 study for TPST-1495; and the ability of TPST-1495 to benefit from the ODD designation, including potential tax credits and market exclusivity. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Tempest Therapeutics' current expectations, estimates and projections about its industry as well as management's current beliefs and expectations of future events only as of today and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: changes in the regulatory environment resulting in potentials delays in the clinical development and regulatory approval of our product candidates, including TPST-1495; the volatility and uncertainty in the capital markets for biotechnology companies; and our ability to raise additional capital or other pursue our plan to identify and complete a strategic transaction on attractive terms or at all. These and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied are discussed in greater detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, as well as in other filings the company may make with the SEC in the future. Except as required by applicable law, Tempest Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tempest Therapeutics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Tempest Therapeutics.
Investor & Media Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
...
Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
...
|i
|If approved by the FDA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment