China Retaliates: Sanctions Imposed on U.S. Officials Over Hong Kong
(MENAFN) On Monday, China declared it would be enforcing sanctions against U.S. lawmakers, government figures, and leaders of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in response to what it described as “egregious behavior” concerning matters related to Hong Kong.
"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs do not allow interference from the US. Any wrong actions taken by the US on Hong Kong-related issues will be resolutely countered by China with reciprocal countermeasures," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing in Beijing.
This decision follows the U.S. government's recent move earlier this month to impose sanctions on six senior officials from China and Hong Kong, accusing them of participating in “transnational repression” and further diminishing Hong Kong’s autonomy.
U.S. authorities claim that national security laws in Hong Kong have been applied beyond borders to "intimidate, silence, and harass 19 pro-democracy activists who were forced to flee overseas, including a U.S. citizen and four other U.S. residents."
China’s retaliatory measures add another layer to the intensifying tensions in the ongoing trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.
