Kalinga Super Cup: Chennaiyin FC Will Not Be Using More Defensive Approach, Says Head Coach Coyle

Bhubaneswar, April 21 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle confirmed his team will not be using a more defensive approach against Mumbai City FC in their opening game of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 on Wednesday despite leaking goals in the ISL season.

One of the biggest issues that plagued Coyle's side this season was that they just managed to keep only four clean sheets throughout and also dropped 11 points from winning positions this season.

Coyle acknowledged the lack of clean sheets has hurt the team heavily this season but will still possess a real attacking threat against MCFC.

“That's probably the biggest thing that hurt us in the season (lack of clean sheets). We didn't defend well enough but in cup competitions you have to win games. So we certainly won't be seeing a more defensive approach. We'll be seeing a team going out to win games. And that's what we'll look to do.

“Obviously, we'll have to defend well against some very good players that Mumbai have but we'll have a real attacking threat. And we'll go and try to win the games. Because that's what the cup competition is all about, winning matches,” Coyle told IANS in the pre-match press conference.

One of the biggest positives for the side was Connor Shields. The Scottish architect registered eight assists in the ISL 2024-25 season, equaling Rafael Crivellaro's record (2019-20) for the most in a single season by a Chennaiyin FC player. He also created 76 chances - the highest by any player in a single ISL season.

In the first game against Mumbai this season, Shields registered one assist in the 1-1 draw and was not available for the 0-1 loss in the second game. However, he acknowledged that defense has been their weak point this season and a clean sheet would inject confidence in his side.

“It'll be a good game. Mumbai are a great team. Especially the last two years that I've been here. I think it's just a matter of being good defensively and then when we go forward, we take our chances. That's the most important thing for us. As I said, defensively this year, we've been a bit inconsistent also by going forward. But if we can keep a clean sheet at the back, then I'm more than confident that we'll score goals and hopefully win the game,” said Conners while replying to IANS.