US issues threat to China with 245 percent tariff
(MENAFN) The United States may impose tariffs as high as 245% on Chinese imports, according to a fact sheet released by the White House on Tuesday. This move marks a significant escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, the world’s two largest economies.
President Donald Trump’s administration attributed the potential tariff hike to China’s retaliatory measures in response to earlier U.S. tariffs. “China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the fact sheet stated, though it did not specify when these elevated tariffs would be implemented.
Over the past two months, Washington has already raised tariffs on Chinese goods several times, beginning from a 20% rate. In response, Beijing has countered with its own set of measures—including raising tariffs on all U.S. imports to 125%, halting exports of critical rare-earth elements and magnets essential to technology and defense industries, and directing Chinese airlines to stop purchasing Boeing aircraft and parts.
This dispute with China is unfolding alongside a broader U.S. tariff campaign targeting numerous other countries. President Trump has framed these actions as part of a larger effort to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and protect American industries.
Following recent financial market turbulence, the U.S. has temporarily paused most of its tariff hikes to allow room for trade negotiations—except in the case of China. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump remained open to negotiating a trade agreement with Beijing, but insisted that the next move must come from China.
Beijing has strongly condemned the U.S. tariffs, calling them tools of “extreme pressure” and accusing Washington of “unilateral economic bullying.” Chinese officials have pledged to continue defending the country’s economic interests through firm countermeasures.
