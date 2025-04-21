Axxess And Texas Capital Enter Strategic Partnership To Enable Faster Payer Remittance For Care At Home Providers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This partnership will help providers save a tremendous amount of time running their business," said Ron Olajide, Chief Financial Officer at Axxess. "Providers often spend days and even weeks manually matching paper remittances to submitted claims. Using this integration providers will be able to automate that task and cut it from a couple weeks to just 24 hours. It is tremendous value added to streamline operations and reduce costs through automation and artificial intelligence."

The integration of Texas Capital's RevNow product and Axxess RCM eliminates the need for manually tracking payments.

Texas Capital's RevNow is a revenue cycle management product that helped process 115 million claims nationwide in 2024.

"It is a privilege for Texas Capital to provide innovative cash management solutions to clients in the healthcare space," said Nancy McDonnell, Head of Treasury Solutions at Texas Capital. "RevNow is a client-centric product that will enable Axxess' clients to focus on their core operations to drive efficiency."

The integration will be available to Axxess home health and hospice clients that use the Axxess RCM solution to submit claims directly to payers.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 7 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank ("TCB"). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit .

