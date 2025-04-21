Norway's PM, Finance Minister To Meet US President On Thursday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, April 24.

That's according to the prime minister's office, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

The meeting at the White House will, among other things, cover the security policy situation, NATO and the war in Ukraine as well as trade and business topics, the statement on Monday said.

"Norway and the U.S. cooperate in a number of areas, and the U.S. is an important trading partner for Norway. I look forward to talking about areas where we can cooperate even more closely in the future," Stoere said.

The Trump administration announced a 15% tariff on goods imported into the United States from Norway as part of a wider, global effort with trading partners around the world. In line with many other countries, the tariff has been lowered to 10% for a 90-day period.

Earlier reports said that Norway would contribute NOK 4 billion (over $378 million) this year to the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition. Additionally, Norway will allocate NOK 1 billion (over $94.5 million) to the European Peace Facility (EPF).

Illustrative photo