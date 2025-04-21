Seven HKTDC Mega Events Showcase Asia's Creative Hub
Gifts & Premium Fair celebrates four decades of wonder
This year's Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair marks its 40th edition under the theme "Celebrating Four Decades of Wonder " , showcasing products that blend functionality with creative design. The Jingdezhen Pavilion will display ceramic works marrying traditional craftsmanship with modern design – from minimalist coffee cups and tea sets to a ceramic adoption programme that uses the popular blind box model to nurture the next generation of designers and artisans.
New pavilion captures silver economy opportunities
With the silver market growing rapidly and demand for elderly-friendly products continuing to expand, the Home InStyle introduces the Gerontech Living Pavilion that will showcase innovative products and solutions from more than 10 local enterprises. The popular Cultural and Creative Avenue has been upgraded and expanded, featuring more than 100 exhibitors from some 10 countries and regions.
Innovative fashion materials converge at Fashion InStyle
The 2025 edition of Fashion InStyle sees the launch of NEXT@Fashion InStyle , a new highlighted zone organised by the HKTDC and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, bringing together some 60 global material suppliers to showcase advanced fashion materials.
Two PrintPack fairs highlight sustainability and creative design
The Printing & Packaging Fair highlights eco-friendly products in its Green Printing & Packaging Solutions Zone , including recycled plastic yarn ribbons and water-soluble packaging peanuts, while DeLuxe PrintPack focuses on premium packaging solutions.
The events will feature approximately 60 thematic seminars, buyer forums, product promotion and launch events and fashion parades, covering market analysis, cultural creative design, smart industry, the silver economy, health and wellness, and sustainability.
