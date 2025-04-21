403
Germany wants UK`s support while it starts WWIII
(MENAFN) Friedrich Merz, Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, may not officially take office until May 6, but he's already making waves with his bold statements about Germany's role in the Ukraine conflict. In an interview with ARD, Merz suggested that Ukraine should take a more proactive stance on the battlefield rather than focusing on defense. He specifically pointed to the Kerch Bridge, which connects mainland Russia to Crimea, as a key strategic target. Merz proposed that if the bridge or parts of Crimea were attacked, it could shift the momentum in the conflict and "bring this country strategically back into the picture."
Merz's comments have raised eyebrows, as they seem to suggest the potential for a much larger and riskier escalation—possibly drawing Germany into a conflict with Russia. He also mentioned that Germany should join its European allies, including the UK, France, and the US, in supplying military aid, including cruise missiles, to Ukraine.
While Merz prepares to take the reins, his Christian Democratic Party allies are reportedly seeking approval from Britain before Germany steps up its involvement, hinting that Merz is waiting for a green light from London to fully engage. Meanwhile, outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously resisted providing Ukraine with long-range missiles, particularly after an embarrassing leak regarding German military discussions on striking the Kerch Bridge. If Scholz's administration shifts its position, it would mark a dramatic change in Germany's foreign policy and raise further concerns about escalating tensions with Russia.
