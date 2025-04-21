403
US attacks ‘Houthi-controlled’ fuel station in Yemen
(MENAFN) The United States launched airstrikes on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, a facility located in territory controlled by the Houthi rebels. The operation is part of President Donald Trump’s broader campaign to stop the Houthis from targeting international shipping routes, including vessels passing through the Suez Canal and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.
According to a statement by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday, the Houthis have been using fuel imports to support their military operations, exert control over the population, and illegally profit from the trade—even after the group was designated a terrorist organization on April 5.
CENTCOM stated, “The aim of these strikes was to cripple the Houthis’ financial lifeline that funds their militant activities.”
Houthi officials reported that the airstrikes killed 38 civilians, including five paramedics, and left 102 others injured—most of them port workers.
In a statement broadcast on Al-Masirah TV, the Houthis said, “Yemen has a legitimate right to defend itself, and this crime will not go unpunished.”
Just hours after the U.S. strikes, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen on Friday morning.
The Houthis control much of western Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and the strategic port city of Hodeidah. Since 2023, the group has launched drones and missiles at commercial shipping in a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza. They have also targeted Israel with ballistic missiles, vowing to halt attacks only if Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza.
Last month, President Trump ordered increased military action in Yemen and warned that the Houthis would face total destruction if they continued attacking maritime targets. The group has remained defiant, even claiming responsibility for strikes on U.S. Navy vessels in the Red Sea and, on April 1, announcing the downing of a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone.
