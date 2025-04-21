403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thai Officials Detain Chinese Executive After Bangkok Building Collapse Kills 47
(MENAFN) Thai officials have detained a Chinese executive linked to the construction of a 30-story building in Bangkok that crumbled last month during a powerful earthquake originating in Myanmar, media sources reported over the weekend.
The collapse, which occurred during the 7.7 magnitude quake on March 28, resulted in 47 fatalities at the construction site and left 47 others unaccounted for, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Authorities confirmed that Zhang Chuanling, a director at the Thai branch of China Railway No. 10, was among four individuals for whom arrest warrants were issued by a Thai court. The others named include three Thai nationals.
Zhang was apprehended at a hotel in Bangkok’s Ratchadaphisek district on Saturday.
China Railway No. 10 was working in partnership with Italian-Thai Development Plc on the construction of the State Audit Office tower.
All four individuals facing charges were identified as executives of the Thai subsidiary involved in the project.
Efforts are ongoing to locate the three Thai executives still at large.
Meanwhile, separate investigations continue into various aspects of the case, including suspicions about the possible use of low-quality steel in the tower's construction.
According to a Chinese, the earthquake in Myanmar has so far claimed 3,726 lives, injured 5,105 people, and left 129 missing, based on official figures from the country.
The collapse, which occurred during the 7.7 magnitude quake on March 28, resulted in 47 fatalities at the construction site and left 47 others unaccounted for, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Authorities confirmed that Zhang Chuanling, a director at the Thai branch of China Railway No. 10, was among four individuals for whom arrest warrants were issued by a Thai court. The others named include three Thai nationals.
Zhang was apprehended at a hotel in Bangkok’s Ratchadaphisek district on Saturday.
China Railway No. 10 was working in partnership with Italian-Thai Development Plc on the construction of the State Audit Office tower.
All four individuals facing charges were identified as executives of the Thai subsidiary involved in the project.
Efforts are ongoing to locate the three Thai executives still at large.
Meanwhile, separate investigations continue into various aspects of the case, including suspicions about the possible use of low-quality steel in the tower's construction.
According to a Chinese, the earthquake in Myanmar has so far claimed 3,726 lives, injured 5,105 people, and left 129 missing, based on official figures from the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment