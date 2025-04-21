Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Expresses Hope About Possible Russian, Ukrainian Deal

Trump Expresses Hope About Possible Russian, Ukrainian Deal


2025-04-21 02:48:45
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump expressed his hopes on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine would come to an agreement this week to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

"BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Since Trump’s inauguration in January, the United States has been proactively engaged in diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the war.

The U.S. has been in discussions with both Ukraine and Russia, working to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

MENAFN21042025000045017167ID1109451889

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search