Syria Resumes Commercial Flights to UAE
(MENAFN) Syria resumed direct commercial flights to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, marking a renewed phase in aviation ties between the two countries, according to reports.
An Airbus A320-212 operated by national carrier Syrian Air departed Damascus shortly after 7 a.m., bound for Dubai, with an expected arrival at 12:36 p.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightRadar24.
The move follows last week’s announcement by Syrian Air confirming the restart of flights to both Dubai and Sharjah, beginning Sunday. The airline stated that Damascus-Dubai flights will run four times weekly, while services to Sharjah will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.
Syrian Air added that it is working "to add more flights as soon as possible, once we receive the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.”
The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the resumption of air travel between the two countries on April 14, shortly after Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara made his first official visit to the UAE since taking office.
Commercial flights to Syria had been suspended during the country’s civil war, though some airlines began restoring services following the ouster of ex-president Bashar Al Assad last year.
