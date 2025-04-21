403
Death Rate Increases in Philippines Boat Accident
(MENAFN) The number of lives lost in the recent maritime mishap near Rizal, located in the Philippines’ Occidental Mindoro province, has risen to nine.
This increase follows the discovery of two additional bodies on Sunday.
As per the media, a local English-language publication, two individuals are still unaccounted for. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed by the authorities.
A declaration from the Philippine Coast Guard revealed that the vessel, which had 25 people on board—including "13 Filipinos and 12 Chinese"—overturned last Tuesday amid “moderate sea conditions” in the vicinity of Rizal.
Out of the total crew, 14 individuals managed to survive the incident.
