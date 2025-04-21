Good Bricks Factory In Pakistan Officially Opens

Good Bricks officially opens its factory in Thatta.

Attendees were given a demo tour of the Good Bricks technology and manufacturing process that produces non-fired eco-friendly bricks.

Good Bricks and its key stakeholders and local partners gather for the inauguration of the Good Bricks factory in Thatta.

Represented by their Country Director, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is among Good Bricks' key partners.

- Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSRTHATTA, PAKISTAN, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InnoCSR , a leader in sustainable construction technology, has officially launched its Good Bricks factory in Thatta, near Karachi, Pakistan. The launch marks a major milestone in the company's mission to transform the construction sector in South Asia through clean, non-fired brick production.The Good Bricks Thatta factory is funded by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) and supported by UNIDO, the European Union, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Reserve Carbon, Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF), HANDS Pakistan, and NED University of Engineering & Technology in Karachi. This collaborative effort reflects the growing commitment of international and local stakeholders to advance sustainable building practices in Pakistan.At the opening ceremony, the InnoCSR team welcomed representatives from the EU, UNIDO, KOTRA, SPHF, and HANDS, alongside local academics and community leaders. Attendees were introduced to the Good Bricks technology and given a guided tour of the factory, including a live demonstration of the eco-friendly brick production process."We are proud to be expanding our footprint across South Asia and bringing a green alternative to conventional brickmaking," said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR. "This factory in Thatta is a major step forward in our vision to make construction cleaner, more resilient, and more sustainable."The Good Bricks Thatta factory will begin operations by supplying bricks to SPHF's beneficiaries for the reconstruction of flood-affected buildings in Sindh province, including homes and a community hall. The initiative aims to support post-disaster recovery as well as serve as a model for future sustainable construction projects across Pakistan.“The Government of Sindh, through SPHF, is leading the construction of 2.1 million houses-making it the world's largest housing initiative. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the Government is promoting eco-friendly technologies and currently collaborating with Good Bricks to pilot green construction solutions,” added Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, CEO of SPHF.The Good Bricks System uses a proprietary soil stabilizer and does not require coal or firing, significantly reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. This expansion also builds on InnoCSR's strategic investment from ADB Ventures, which supports the company's scale-up of clean brick manufacturing across South Asia.

Farah Sayegh

InnoCSR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.