Boston Marathon 2025: Date, Start Time, Route Details, And Everything You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 129th edition of the Boston Marathon will take place on Monday (April 21), coinciding with Patriots' Day, observed on the third Monday of April. The event, steeped in over a century of tradition, remains one of the most prestigious and historic races in the world.

Organised by the Boston Athletic Association and presented this year by Bank of America, the Boston Marathon draws tens of thousands of runners and spectators from around the world. Both professional athletes and amateur racers will compete, with divisions that also include para-athletic and wheelchair events, reflecting the race's inclusive spirit.

Marathon Route

The marathon follows a 26.2-mile course, starting in Hopkinton and passing through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline, before ending at the famous finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, adjacent to the Boston Public Library.

Staggered start times

Racers will begin in waves, with the first wave expected to start at 10:00 a.m. ET, and the fourth and final wave around 11:15 a.m. ET. The finish line will officially close at 5:30 p.m. ET, roughly six hours after the last runner begins.

A symbol of resilience

The Boston Marathon is more than just a race-it's a powerful symbol of endurance, unity, and community spirit, particularly in the wake of past challenges, including the 2013 bombing. Each year, the event reaffirms the city's resilience and draws massive support from local spectators lining the streets.

Looking Back: 2024 winners

In the 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men's race with a time of 2:06:17, while Hellen Obiri of Kenya took the top spot in the women's division, finishing in 2:22:37.

Participants and fans can find full course maps, elevation details, and live updates on the Boston Marathon's official website.

| White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When, where, and why it's happening