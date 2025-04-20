Big Win Over Punjab Keeps RCB's IPL Title Hopes Alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's talisman Virat Kohli is hoping to end the team's IPL trophy drought after his magnificent partnership with Devdutt Padikkal guided RCB to a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Chasing 158 for victory, Bengaluru were propelled by a 103-run second-wicket stand between Kohli, who made an unbeaten 73, and Padikkal to reach their target with seven balls to spare at Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Bengaluru avenged their loss to Punjab at home on Friday and the two teams, both seeking their first IPL title, are level on points.

The in-form Kohli, 36, struck his fourth half-ton of the season and surpassed Australia's David Warner for the most 50-plus scores in the popular T20 tournament.

Kohli has now made it past the 50-mark 67 times, including eight centuries.

Left-handed Padikkal made 61 off 35 balls, his first fifty of the season, after Bengaluru lost opener Phil Salt in the first over to Arshdeep Singh.

Padikkal fell to Harpreet Brar, leaving Kohli to play the anchor in a 54-ball knock laced with seven fours and a six.

"Very important game for us. When you go from eight (points) to ten, it makes a massive difference," said Kohli who was named man-of-the match.

"We've set ourselves up nicely... Dev can play around me, maybe Rajat can play around me. There's always a temptation to keep going the same way. First two games we had learnings, and last game was a shortened game. We know in a run chase in T20 cricket, one partnership is enough. If need be, I can accelerate."

Kohli felt team's all-round balance might finally help the RCB end their IPL trophy wait.

"A very good auction for us. We got the team we wanted. They knew exactly whom they wanted," he said.

"It's coming together nicely. That was missing in all the other seasons. You can see that intensity and feistiness."

Earlier, Bengaluru spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each to set up victory as they helped restrict Punjab to 157-6.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh started aggressively in an opening stand of 42 before Pandya was introduced in the fifth over.

The left-arm spinner struck with his second ball to send back Arya for 22.

Pandya struck again in his next over to dismiss Prabhsimran, who hit 33 off 17 balls, and finished with figures of 2-25.

West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd, in his first Bengaluru outing this season, had skipper Shreyas Iyer out for six and Nehal Wadhera was run out soon after.

England's Josh Inglis attempted to hit back, smashing 29 off 17 balls, but was bowled by leg-spinner Suyash.

Suyash hit the stumps again three balls later to remove Marcus Stoinis as Punjab slipped to 114-6.

Shashank Singh, who made 31, and Marco Jansen, who hit 25, put on an unbeaten stand of 43 to boost the total but it was not enough to challenge Bengaluru.