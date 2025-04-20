New Book Covers The Ghosts And Spirits Of Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Ghosts and Spirits of Panama takes you on a chilling journey from ancient legends to modern-day apparitions, introducing you to unforgettable figures like La Tepesa, La Tulivieja, El Sombrerón, El Hombre Tigre, The Gamboa Nurse, The Slit-Faced Hitchhiker, El Chivato , and many more. Explore the haunted heart of Panama through eerie locations such as the Panama Canal, Casco Viejo, Panama Viejo, Ancon Hill, El Chorrillo, Fort Clayton, Chitre, Anton Valley, Boquete, Azuero, Portobello, Fort Lorenzo, Bocas del Toro, Cotito, Islas Coiba , and Taboga - and uncover the dark secrets they hold.
Dr. Gardner's latest work is part of a global series covering haunted histories from Asia to Europe, Mexico, and the United States . But this isn't just another ghost-hunting book - Gardner taps into a database of over 100 variables to analyze and compare the psychology behind ghost sightings across different cultures. This unique approach reveals why certain types of ghosts and spirits appear in some places but not others.
According to Gardner's research, Panama's folklore shares the most similarities with Mexico, Hawaii , and Alaska - and the least with places like Manhattan, New Orleans, Los Angeles , and much of Europe . Panama stands out for its strong presence of Indigenous spirits , an emphasis on dangerous ghosts , and a deep connection to its Colonial past - making its ghostly lore as haunting as it is unique.
Whether you want to learn more about Panama and its people and history, or about the culture and the folklore, or the spirits and the ghosts, this book is for you.
| Dr. James Gardner is a Clinical Psychologist, a former University Professor and Department Head, and a Management Consultant to Fortune 500 companies. He's the author of over 40 books and over 100 articles in major international publications. He lived and worked in Brazil, Africa, Australia, and the U.S., and was Mayor of Lake Forest (California).
|
| GHOSTS AND SPIRITS OF PANAMA
|
|
| El Cadejo
| El Chivato
|
|
| El Hombre de la Bolsa
| El Viejo de Monte
| These are only some of the images created especially for the book. The book is available at Amazon in audio, eBook, and paperback formats. There are nearly 100 ghosts and spirits, 138 pages, and 150+ maps and illustrations.
|
