New Book Covers The Ghosts And Spirits Of Panama

Dr. Gardner's latest work is part of a global series covering haunted histories from Asia to Europe, Mexico, and the United States . But this isn't just another ghost-hunting book - Gardner taps into a database of over 100 variables to analyze and compare the psychology behind ghost sightings across different cultures. This unique approach reveals why certain types of ghosts and spirits appear in some places but not others.



According to Gardner's research, Panama's folklore shares the most similarities with Mexico, Hawaii , and Alaska - and the least with places like Manhattan, New Orleans, Los Angeles , and much of Europe . Panama stands out for its strong presence of Indigenous spirits , an emphasis on dangerous ghosts , and a deep connection to its Colonial past - making its ghostly lore as haunting as it is unique.

Whether you want to learn more about Panama and its people and history, or about the culture and the folklore, or the spirits and the ghosts, this book is for you.

