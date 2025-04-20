Nanda Yadav Announces Her Next 'Hawks' Featuring Barun Sobti

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) After proving her mettle as an actor, Nanda Yadav has now turned producer with her next project titled "Hawks."

Made under the direction of Deepankar Prakash, the movie will see an exciting cast with Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Yashpal Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajendra Gupta, and Resh Lamba in the lead. The filming of "Hawks" has recently been concluded in Jaipur.

Backed by Nanda & Michael Grobe's home production banner, Nayamigro Fashion Media, along with Pranay Garg (Neeljai films ) Nishesh Tripathi, "Hawks" is expected to shed light into the dark, dangerous world of the money-interest mafia - a world where loyalty is currency, and survival is never guaranteed.

Talking about her next, Nanda shared,“This isn't just a film; it's a story that needed the light of day. I've always believed cinema should entertain, but also awaken. HAWKS does both - it's punchy, pacy, and speaks to a deeper truth.”

The project is presently in the post-production stage and is likely to reach the audience later this year. Further details about the drama will be divulged in time.

Meanwhile, Nanda is best known for her work in projects like“The Letters,"“Why Cheat India," and 'Shiksha Mandal", among others.

Moreover, her critically acclaimed drama, "Shantiniketan" was screened at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Calling it a 'special moment', Nanda shared,“This is a special moment for me and my director Deepankar Prakash that our first film together, "Shantiniketan,” is out to receive all the love. I have worked very hard for this project, and it is always a good feeling as an actor that your work is being appreciated and recognized critically as well as in front of a large audience. I am looking forward to the screening of Shantiniketan, and I am confident that people there will enjoy watching this. Looking forward to everyone's love and feedback.”

Nanda even bagged the special jury mention for 'best actress' award for "Shantiniketan" during the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival.