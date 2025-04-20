403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Parliamentary Assembly Calls for Two-State Solution in Palestine
(MENAFN) During a gathering in Istanbul, a coalition of parliamentary groups advocating for Palestine made a collective appeal on Saturday.
They called on Israel’s legislative body, the Knesset, to repeal all laws and legal measures that conflict with its responsibilities under international statutes.
The participants emphasized the necessity of initiating an immediate and enduring ceasefire to implement all components of the truce agreement announced in Gaza on January 15.
A formal declaration, issued after the assembly of 14 parliamentary leaders—including those representing Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia—stated: "We call for the implementation of the two-state solution in a reliable, sustainable, and irreversible manner, whereby two independent and sovereign states live side by side in peace and security, integrated into the region."
The statement also asserted: “We demand that the right of return for Palestinian refugees be ensured within the framework of international law, relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, to establish a just and lasting peace that fulfills the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”
Additionally, the declaration underlined that the two-state resolution is regarded as the sole practical route to ensuring the safety and stability of all peoples and nations in the area: “We believe that the two-state solution is the only viable option for the security of all nations and states in the region.”
They called on Israel’s legislative body, the Knesset, to repeal all laws and legal measures that conflict with its responsibilities under international statutes.
The participants emphasized the necessity of initiating an immediate and enduring ceasefire to implement all components of the truce agreement announced in Gaza on January 15.
A formal declaration, issued after the assembly of 14 parliamentary leaders—including those representing Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia—stated: "We call for the implementation of the two-state solution in a reliable, sustainable, and irreversible manner, whereby two independent and sovereign states live side by side in peace and security, integrated into the region."
The statement also asserted: “We demand that the right of return for Palestinian refugees be ensured within the framework of international law, relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, to establish a just and lasting peace that fulfills the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”
Additionally, the declaration underlined that the two-state resolution is regarded as the sole practical route to ensuring the safety and stability of all peoples and nations in the area: “We believe that the two-state solution is the only viable option for the security of all nations and states in the region.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment