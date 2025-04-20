403
Serbian president challenges EU with Moscow trip
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed he will attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, defying warnings from the European Union. The event, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, will feature a military parade on Red Square. Vucic had attended the event in 2020, before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concerns, stating that the EU does not want any candidate country, including Serbia, to participate in the May 9 events in Moscow. EU officials have reportedly warned that Vucic’s attendance could harm Serbia’s EU accession prospects. Despite this, Vucic remains firm in his decision, stating that he had announced his trip eight months ago and is prepared to face any political pressure as a result.
Vucic also noted that a Serbian Army unit will participate in the parade, highlighting Serbia's historical connection to the Soviet victory in World War II when it was part of Yugoslavia. He mentioned that upcoming months would see extensive diplomatic activity, including meetings with EU officials and a possible visit to the United States.
Russia has invited leaders from China, India, Brazil, Slovakia, and Serbia to attend the May 9 celebrations. Serbia, which has been an EU candidate since 2012, has opposed the EU’s sanctions on Moscow and refrained from sending arms to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong ties with Russia and advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
