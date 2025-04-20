403
White House claims US can manipulate both time, space
(MENAFN) Michael Kratsios, the newly appointed head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, has claimed that the United States possesses technologies capable of “manipulating” and “bending time and space.”
Speaking at the Endless Frontiers Retreat in Austin, Texas, Kratsios emphasized President Donald Trump’s vision for a new “golden age of America” driven by scientific breakthroughs and innovation. He argued that by strategically funding research and easing regulatory burdens, the U.S. could become a global leader in science and technology.
“Our technologies allow us to eliminate distance, increase growth, and boost productivity,” Kratsios said. Though he did not provide details, he insisted that overcoming government inefficiency could unleash discoveries that “bend time and space” and push the country toward greater advancement.
President Trump has also hinted at secret, cutting-edge technology. Just last week, he suggested that China would avoid intensifying its trade conflict with the U.S. due to powerful, undisclosed American weapons.
“We have weapons that nobody knows about—more powerful than anything else in the world,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Back in March, Trump unveiled the development of a sixth-generation fighter jet, calling it “the most lethal aircraft ever built,” with Boeing tapped to lead the project.
