Coello, Tapia Retain Title As Triay, Brea Clinch Women's Trophy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: World's top men's pair confirmed their dominance while No 1 women's seeds fell in the final as Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 concluded at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex yesterday.

Top-seeded men's pair Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia retained their title in style, delivering their best performance of the tournament when it mattered most. In the blockbuster clash in front of a packed stand, the Spanish-Argentinean duo overcame second seeds Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galan with a commanding 7–6(4), 6–2 score-line.

The victory also marked the pair's comeback from early exits in Miami and Santiago in the Premier Padel Tour this season.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Gemma Triay of Spain and Delfina Brea of Argentina dethroned the top-seeded Ariana Sanchez Fallada and Paula Josemaria Martin in the women's title clash

The second seeds Triay and Brea stole the spotlight, as the defending champions Sanchez and Josemaria struggled to match their prowess before going down in straight sets 6–4, 6–4 on centre court yesterday.

It was also the fourth final of the year between the two women's pairs, with Brea and Triay now leading the year head-to-head after wins in Premier Padel tournaments in Gijon and Miami.

Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation President Nasser bin Ghanem Al Khelaifi, alongside Secretary General of the Federation and President of the Asian Padel Federation Tariq Zainal, International Padel Federation Luigi Carraro, crowned the champions during the presentation ceremony which was also attended by Ooredoo CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani.

The tournament attracted the world's leading players and was held over the course of nine days, with a total of 48 men's teams and 40 women's teams vying for honours, reflecting the tournament's status as one of the most significant events in the global padel calendar.

The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel is one of only four major tournaments of Premier Padel, recognised as the official tour of the International governing body of the sport and part of the 25-event calendar held across 18 countries annually.