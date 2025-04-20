Thrilling Finals Cap Off Spectacular Gymnastics World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The curtain came down last night on the 17th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Taishan) at Aspire Dome yesterday.

The final day of competition featured five apparatus events – three for men (vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar) and two for women (balance beam and floor exercise).

Intensity was high as athletes vied for gold and the honour of standing atop the podium.

In the men's vault, Armenia's Artur Davtyan clinched the gold medal with a standout performance.

Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine secured silver, while Emirhan Kartin of Turkiye claimed bronze.

Chepurnyi returned to the podium in the parallel bars, where he took gold ahead of Jesse Moore from Australia, who earned silver, and Matteo Giubellini of Switzerland, who took bronze.

In the horizontal bar final, Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi won gold, with Shi-Hang Tang of Chinese Taipei and Gu Tang of China finishing second and third respectively.

On the balance beam, Hungary's Greta Mayer captured the top spot, followed by Anja Seliskar and Kristina Sucic of Croatia, who earned silver and bronze.

In the women's floor exercise, Viones Manica of Romania dazzled the judges to win gold, with Audrey Rousseau of Canada taking silver and Sara Peter of Hungary earning bronze.

Qatar Gymnastics Federation President Ali Al-Hitmi, Head of the Organising Committee, expressed his deep satisfaction with the overall success of the four-day event.

Speaking after the final award ceremony, he stated:“We've reached a beautiful finale after four days of incredible competition. The athletes showcased remarkable performances, and the energy from the stands elevated the experience for everyone involved.”

Championship Director Abeer Al-Buainain praised the exceptional performances of the athletes and the thrilling atmosphere throughout the tournament.

“We are proud of the positive feedback we received from all participating delegations,” Al-Buainain said.

“We were committed to upholding the highest standards of organization, and the outcome has been extremely rewarding. We hope every gymnast benefited from this competition and we wish them continued success in future events.”

One of the standout features of the championship was the impressive crowd turnout. Spectators from various nationalities and age groups filled the stands at Aspire Dome to cheer for their favorite athletes and enjoy the electric atmosphere.

The passion and engagement of the fans added a special touch to the competition, helping the event shine both on and off the floor.

The final days in particular witnessed a full house, affirming the growing popularity of gymnastics in Qatar and the region.