Media reports OpenAI intends on taking on Musk’s X
(MENAFN) OpenAI, the San Francisco-based company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly working on a new social media app that could compete with Elon Musk’s X. The platform, still in its early prototype phase, features a feed focused on AI-generated images, according to sources familiar with the project cited by The Verge.
The app is currently being tested internally, with CEO Sam Altman seeking private feedback from individuals outside the company. It remains unclear whether OpenAI plans to launch the platform as a standalone app or integrate it into ChatGPT, which was the most downloaded app globally last month, with 46 million new downloads, according to Appfigures.
If released, this new social media app could intensify Altman’s already contentious relationship with Musk. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left in 2018, previously offered $97.4 billion to acquire the company in February. Altman rejected the offer, humorously suggesting instead that they could buy Twitter (now known as X) for $9.74 billion.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also a potential competitor for OpenAI. Meta is reportedly working on its own AI assistant app with a social media component. In response to reports that Meta was developing a ChatGPT rival, Altman hinted on X in February, "ok fine maybe we’ll do a social app." A social media platform would allow OpenAI to collect real-time user data to improve its AI models, much like Meta and Musk’s X.
Musk’s xAI has already merged with X, with its Grok chatbot integrated into the platform, pulling data to help create viral content. It remains unclear whether OpenAI’s social media prototype will be publicly released.
