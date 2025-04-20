Maldives Aims to Broaden Medical Tourism Industry

(MENAFN) The Maldives is set to broaden its economic landscape by venturing into the medical tourism industry, which is anticipated to experience significant growth, as reported by a media outlet on Saturday.



Health Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim stated that the government is currently assessing proposals from international investors interested in establishing specialized hospitals aimed at foreign patients.



This initiative is part of a larger strategy to diversify the nation’s tourism offerings.



By leveraging the Maldives' established reputation for luxury travel and hospitality, the government seeks to establish the country as a leading destination where medical expertise meets opulence, according to the minister.



The proposals being considered include various strategies for developing medical tourism infrastructure. Some investors are proposing a comprehensive model that combines treatment facilities with educational institutions focused on training healthcare professionals.

Others suggest integrating medical services within existing resort properties, creating a unique blend of healthcare and leisure to attract travelers looking for both recovery and exclusivity.

Tourism remains the primary source of foreign revenue for the Maldives. The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry reported that the tourism sector generated 5.6 billion U.S. dollars for the nation in 2024, according to local media sources.

