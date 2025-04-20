HONGQI's Global Vision: A New Chapter At Auto Shanghai 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As one of the world's premier automotive exhibitions, choosing Auto Shanghai as the venue to announce its new international strategy highlights HONGQI's strong commitment to global expansion. This year's theme, "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," underscores the evolving trajectory of Chinese automotive brands. HONGQI's vision and actions are set to reveal a more open, innovative, and forward-looking identity.

In 2024, after years of focused development, HONGQI's internationalization entered a phase of rapid, high-quality growth marked by a series of major milestones. With outstanding products and cutting-edge technologies, HONGQI made a strong debut at global events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Paris Motor Show, leaving a lasting impression on the global audience. HONGQI also achieved breakthroughs in key markets such as Europe and the Middle East, further solidifying its global presence. To date, HONGQI has expanded into 43 countries and regions, achieving four consecutive years of double-digit sales, reaching over 1.6 million users worldwide. HONGQI is rapidly transitioning from 'Oriental Luxury' to 'the World's New Luxury,' establishing an increasingly solid reputation among a vast and diverse customer base across different regions, countries, and cultures.

At Auto Shanghai 2025, HONGQI will unveil an impressive lineup of new models, technologies, and partnerships, marking a bold step into its next chapter of innovation. Key exhibits will include two all-new business luxury sedans, the brand's first off-road model, and even a futuristic flying car. HONGQI will also showcase cutting-edge platforms such as the TianGong electric platform, HongHu Hybrid Platform and JiuZhang Intelligent System. HONGQI will also announce its new international development strategy, including the debut of two new energy vehicles and the HONGQI Guoya in overseas markets. One of the most anticipated aspects of this release will be HONGQI's plans for localization and global production capacity expansion in cooperation with local partners, offering more openness and innovation for the Chinese automotive industry.

Auto Shanghai 2025 is a key event for the global automotive industry, offering Chinese brands a platform to showcase their achievements and strengthen their global presence. As China's premier luxury automotive brand, HONGQI will seize this opportunity to make a strong statement, contributing to the global automotive landscape and promoting a vision of win-win cooperation.

On April 23, 2025, at Booth 6.1 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), HONGQI warmly welcomes friends and partners from around the world to witness this new chapter together!

