Unmissable things to do this weekend at World Art Dubai 2025
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2025: A weekend of art and entertainment awaits art lovers and families at World Art Dubai 2025 (WAD). The region’s largest contemporary retail art fair opened its doors at the Dubai World Trade Centre on April 17 (Wednesday) and will continue until April 20 (Sunday), with a busy schedule of live art, performances, and workshops.
Marking its 11th edition this year, WAD features 400+ artists, 120+ galleries, and 10,000+ artworks from more than 65 countries, all under one roof.
This weekend’s programme boasts a busy schedule of hands-on activities and creative showcases, including, on Saturday, talks on ‘How to Take Your Art Career to the Next Level,’ Japanese calligraphy performed live, and workshops in Mandala Pop Art style. Sunday’s roster features a pottery workshop for kids, a live demonstration by the not-for-profit group Urban Sketchers UAE, and a talk by art experts on ‘How to Start Collecting Art for your Home.’
Former Bond Girl and singer-songwriter Irka Bochenko will perform on both days, drawing from experience of appearing in the iconic film series featuring the fictional British hero, James Bond 007.
All activities are included in the show’s ticket price and children 12 and under go free with a paying adult.
More things not to miss at WAD 2025 this weekend:
● Talks and panel discussions: Gain valuable insights from leading artists and industry experts as they explore art commercialisation, build visibility as an artist, turn creativity into a business, and more.
● Art performances by global and local artists: Experience sensational art in action, such as Calligraffiti, Japanese calligraphy, therapeutic Chinese sensory healing, live face sculpting by Artezaar, and many more unmissable performances.
● Live music performances: Enjoy live music from around the world, including Journey of Oud, the soulful Ukrainian harp bandura, and a special performance by Irka Bochenko, actress and former James Bond girl.
● Creative and interactive workshops: Create something unique with workshops, including perfumery by Aromology, candle-making by Studio Kinza, Paint and plant sessions, pottery, pop art, woodworking for kids, and much more.
● Make some art your own: Artworks at the fair are available to purchase, starting from $100, and payment and wrapping facilities are available on site.
Art lovers can also explore the floor by touring 12 country exhibitions and a host of local and international solo artists and galleries, including key exhibiting galleries and artists, including Orouma: Mais El-Ras [MB04]; Diana Sadikova [GA02]; Carolina Hollidge [MB02, MB03]; Sachiyo Kaneko [E02]; ARWEN [PA06].
Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Asma Al Sharif, from show organisers, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “World Art Dubai is a living, breathing space where cultures connect, ideas spark, and creativity takes over. This weekend, we’re welcoming families, collectors, and curious minds to experience everything from hands-on art therapy sessions and live paintings to captivating musical performances, contemporary dance, and insightful talks with artists. There’s something for everyone – whether you’re looking to buy your first artwork or simply soak up the creative energy.”
World Art Dubai runs until Sunday, April 20 and is brought to you with support from legal sponsor, Knightsbridge Group, and official property sponsor, ANAX Developments.
