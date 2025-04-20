Campaign Launched To Curb Electrical Work Without Licence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramma), in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence, has launched a campaign to enhance electrical safety in homes and facilities.

“The drive also aims at raising awareness among people about the risks of carrying out electrical work without a licence,” said Head of Extensions Department at Kahramaa Eng Salma Ali Al Shammari.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, she said that this campaign has several objectives, the most important of which is the importance of using specialised and licenced technicians to perform electrical work in general.

“The initiative aims at ensuring public safety and quality work per approved standards and specifications,” said Al Shammari.

She said that through this and other campaigns, Kahramaa showed its commitment to spreading a culture of safety and its keenness to provide the best services in terms of safety and quality to the community.



“Kahramaa is regulating the process of licencing technicians in the country, by issuing specialised licenses in specific business areas. These businesses include electrical and plumbing companies, as well as those who do maintenance work for individual electrical contractors and plumbers,” said Al Shammari.

She said that these licences aim to ensure that all workers in these fields have the practical experience and technical skills that comply with the approved standards and regulations for electricity and water.

“All those interested in applying for a licence can submit their applications through Kahramaa's website. Companies, contractors, technicians, and individuals who meet all the requirements,” said Al Shammari.

She said that the requirements are detailed on Kahramaa website and depend on the type of licence required and the required category.

But overall, she said, there are two basic conditions: fulfilling the technical requirements and skills, whether academic or experienced, and passing the practical and theoretical tests prepared by a specialised technical team at Kahramaa.

“These tests are intended to confirm that applicants are qualified to obtain this license. The license is valid for one year and is renewable, subject to updated data and continued compliance with the conditions,” said Al Shammari.

She said that this means that the conditions initially issued remain valid during the renewal phase, and tests are retaken according to each category and requirements.

This is in line with Ministerial Resolution No. (2) of 2022, issued by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs reestablishes the rules regulating the work of electrical connections and water installations and the conditions for granting and renewing licences to practice these endeavours.

To ensure the seamless implementation of this decision, Kahramaa has undertaken various measures to streamline the licence application process.

Aligned with this resolution, Kahramaa emphasised the mandate for all customers and property owners to exclusively engage with contractors or individual technicians who have been approved and accredited by the Corporation for their electrical connections and water installations.

As part of the implementation process, Kahramaa stressed that licenses granted to individual electricians and plumbers will be limited to maintenance work exclusively. It is important to note that these licenses do not cover electrical connection work or water installations.

This is to ensure that customers receive a higher level of reliability and quality service in line with Kahramaa's standards.

In addition, this resolution has granted all customers and property owners the ability to verify the licensing status of professionals and workers involved in electrical and water installation services, including contractors and their technical staff, as well as individual electricians and plumbers.