Soyuz MS-26 Crew Safely Returns to Earth After ISS Mission
(MENAFN) The Soyuz MS-26 crew successfully landed back on Earth early Sunday after their mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
The descent capsule, carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit, touched down at 04:20 Moscow time (01:20 GMT) near Jezkazgan, a city in central Kazakhstan.
Prior to reentering the atmosphere, the spacecraft detached from the Rassvet module on the Russian segment of the ISS. Roscosmos confirmed that both the deorbit and descent phases were executed as planned.
During their stay on the ISS, which commenced in September 2024, the crew carried out 43 applied science experiments, completed a spacewalk, and facilitated the docking of one crewed mission and two cargo missions.
This mission represented the third spaceflight for Ovchinin, the second for Wagner, and the fourth for the seasoned astronaut Pettit.
