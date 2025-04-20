Drugs Serious Threat To Well-Being Of Humanity: HC

“The global drug problem presents a multifaceted challenge that touches the lives of millions worldwide,” said a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while dismissing pleas challenging the detention orders passed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir against Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Owais Ahmad Tag on 10 May 2024 and 2 September 2024 respectively.

“From individuals struggling with substance use disorders to communities grappling with the consequences of drug trafficking and organized crime, the impact of drugs is far-reaching and complex,” the court said, adding,“There is a great loss of productivity associated with drug-related premature mortality. Although it is difficult to place a dollar value on a human life, a rough calculation of lost productivity can be made based on the present discounted value of a person's lifetime earnings.”

There are also health-related productivity losses, the court underlined.“An individual who enters a residential drug treatment program or is admitted to a hospital for drug treatment becomes incapacitated and is removed from the labour force,” the court said, adding,“Productivity losses in this area alone are enormous. Health-related productivity losses are higher still when lost productivity associated with drug-related hospital admissions, including victims of drug-related crimes, is included. These imperative aspects concerned with illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances cannot be overlooked or ignored.”

The court said that the drug problem is a serious threat to public health, safety and well-being of humanity.

“Our global society is facing serious consequences of drug abuse and it undermines the socio-economic and political stability and sustainable development,” the court said, adding,“Besides, it also distorts health and fabric of society and it is considered to be originator for petty offences as well as heinous crimes, like smuggling of arms and ammunition and money laundering.“

Involvement of various militant groups and syndicates in drug trafficking leads to threat to the national security and sovereignty of States by way of Narco-terrorism, the court said.

“Drug trafficking and abuse has continued its significant toll on valuable human lives and productive years of many persons around the globe,” the court said, adding,“With the growth and development of world economy, drug traffickers are also seamlessly trafficking various type of drugs from one corner to other ensuring availability of contrabands for vulnerable segment of society who fall into trap of drug peddlers and traffickers.”

The court said that the Constitution framers had visualised danger of misuse of such type of substances and, thus, made it part of directives issued to the State.

“The Directive Principles, which are part of our Constitution, lay down that the State shall make endeavours to bring about the prohibition of substances injurious for health except for medicinal and scientific purposes,” the court underlined, adding,“In recent years, India has been facing a problem of transit traffic in illicit drugs. The spill over from such traffic has caused tribulations of abuse and addiction. This trend has created an illicit demand for drugs within the country.”

The illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances poses a serious threat to the health and welfare of the people and activities of persons engaged in such illicit traffic have a deleterious effect on the national economy as well.

“Having regard to the persons by whom and the manner in which such activities are organised and carried on, and having regard to the fact that in certain areas which are highly vulnerable to the illicit traffic in narcotic drugs, such activities of a considerable magnitude are clandestinely organised and carried on, it is necessary for the effective prevention of such activities to provide for detention of persons concerned in any manner therewith,” the court said emphasizing that the consequences of drug use usually are not limited to user and often extend to the user's family and the greater community.

“The consequences of illicit drug use impact the entire criminal justice system, taxing resources at each stage of the arrest, adjudication, incarceration and post-release supervision process,” the court said, adding,“It impacts productivity. It causes premature mortality, illness, injury leading to incapacitation and imprisonment all serve to directly reduce national productivity.” Public financial resources expended in the areas of health care and criminal justice as a result of illegal drug trafficking and use are resources which could otherwise be available for other policy initiatives, the court added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now