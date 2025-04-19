Darkstar And NASA's X-38 Viewing Extended Through April 25 By Popular Demand At The Palm Springs Air Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors' demand to see Lockheed Martin's DARKSTAR (manufactured for a major motion picture) and NASA's X-38 International Space Station Crew Return Vehicle 80% Prototype has been so strong that viewing days have been extended through Friday, April 25 inside at the Palm Springs Air Museum. NASA made only 3 prototypes and then discontinued the program. NASA put out a call for proposals, and the Palm Springs Air Museum was chosen by NASA to receive one of the three prototypes.

Children 12 and under get in free with at least one paid adult admission. The museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 pm. Friendly pets on leash are welcome. Free parking, and a limited number of wheelchairs are available at no charge.

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 80 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operation Freedom with the addition of the F-117 Stealth Fighter inside The Jim Houston Pavilion. Flying and static aircraft are contained inside 91,000 square feet of hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars. For more information, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

