403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Announces New Registry In UNESCO's Memory Of World
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Algerian Ministry of Culture said the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization approved "Kitab Al-Qanun fi Al-Tibb" (the Book of Medical Laws - Book Four) as a new entry to its Memory of the World Program.
Algeria had applied for adding this rare manuscript, which dates back to the medieval age, to the program due to its historical and scientific significance, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The manuscript grew in importance over the centuries, both because of its worldwide medical usefulness and because of its author - Asaad bin Elias bin Jarjis, Muwaffaq al-Din Ibn al-Mutran, the personal physician of Sultan Saladin (1138-1193).
The manuscript, one of the cultural and scientific treasures of Algeria's National Library, materializes the constructive exchanges between the Islamic and Christian civilizations, the Ministry noted,
Hailing UNESCO's recognition of the manuscript, the Ministry pledged to continue backing the organization's effort to preserve the world's documentary heritage. (end)
mr
Algeria had applied for adding this rare manuscript, which dates back to the medieval age, to the program due to its historical and scientific significance, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The manuscript grew in importance over the centuries, both because of its worldwide medical usefulness and because of its author - Asaad bin Elias bin Jarjis, Muwaffaq al-Din Ibn al-Mutran, the personal physician of Sultan Saladin (1138-1193).
The manuscript, one of the cultural and scientific treasures of Algeria's National Library, materializes the constructive exchanges between the Islamic and Christian civilizations, the Ministry noted,
Hailing UNESCO's recognition of the manuscript, the Ministry pledged to continue backing the organization's effort to preserve the world's documentary heritage. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment