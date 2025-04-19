Two Killed, One Injured As Lightning Strikes In J & K's Reasi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons lost their lives while was injured after lightning struck Chantu Gali near Dugga in Tehsil Arnas of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.
An official said that the incident occurred around 8 PM under the jurisdiction of Police Station Arnas. A sudden cloudburst followed by intense lightning hit the area.
The incident led to the death of Abdul Rasheed (60), son of Kalu, and Shahnaz Begum (25), wife of Mukhtiyar Ahmed, on the spot. Both were residents of Village Lamsora, Tehsil Bhomag in Reasi, official said, as per news agency JKNS.
Another woman, Gulzar Begum (55), wife of Abdul Rasheed, sustained injuries in the incident. She too hails from Lamsora village. The injured woman was immediately shifted for medical treatment, official added.
In the lightning strike, nearly 40 goats and sheep also perished. Police team from Police Post Dhansal reached the site and necessary formalities were taken up.
