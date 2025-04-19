Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Athletes Win Two Gold Medals At UAE International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2025-04-19 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athletes Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin won gold medals at the UAE International Professional Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Champion Zaid Al-Sulaitin won the gold medal in the under-14 category, 41 kg, after outperforming his opponents from the UAE, Jordan, Iran, and Lebanon in all matches, delivering a high-level technical performance.
His brother, champion Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin, also won the gold medal in the under-12 category, 30 kg, after defeating all his competitors from Britain, Yemen, Egypt, the UAE, and Oman, demonstrating determination, strength, and great focus. (end)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

