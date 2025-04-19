403
Kuwaiti Athletes Win Two Gold Medals At UAE International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
ABU DHABI, April 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athletes Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin won gold medals at the UAE International Professional Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Champion Zaid Al-Sulaitin won the gold medal in the under-14 category, 41 kg, after outperforming his opponents from the UAE, Jordan, Iran, and Lebanon in all matches, delivering a high-level technical performance.
His brother, champion Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin, also won the gold medal in the under-12 category, 30 kg, after defeating all his competitors from Britain, Yemen, Egypt, the UAE, and Oman, demonstrating determination, strength, and great focus. (end)
